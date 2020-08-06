You are the owner of this article.
Clemson ranked No. 1 in preseason football poll for second straight season

  • Updated
GWINN DAVIS MEDIA (copy)
Travis Etienne (9) is returning for his senior season at Clemson. Gwinn Davis/Special to The Post and Courier

CLEMSON — For the second straight season, Clemson stands atop the USA Today preseason football coaches poll.

The Tigers received 38 first-place votes, beating out No. 2 Ohio State (17) and No. 3 Alabama (four). No. 10 Notre Dame (an ACC team for 2020) and No. 24 Virginia Tech were the other conference representatives in the top 25. 

Georgia checked in at No. 4, and LSU, which beat Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game, is No. 5.

Clemson is ranked in the top five of the preseason poll for the fifth consecutive year.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team opens the season Sept 12. at Wake Forest. The Tigers have won two of the last four national championships.  

USA Today preseason coaches poll

RankTeamRecordPTS1stPrevChgHi/Lo
1CLEM0-0158938NR1/1
2OSU0-0155517NR2/2
3ALA
0-014954NR3/3
4UGA0-013450NR4/4
5LSU0-013306NR5/5
6OKLA0-013150NR6/6
7PSU0-011990NR7/7
8FLA0-011760NR8/8
9ORE0-011640NR9/9
10ND0-010120NR10/10
11AUB0-08980NR11/11
12WIS0-08870NR12/12
13TAM0-08070NR13/13
14TEX0-07030NR14/14
15MICH0-06870NR15/15
16OKST0-05240NR16/16
17USC0-05210NR17/17
18MINN0-04940NR18/18
19UNC0-04150NR19/19
20UTAH0-02410NR20/20
21UCF0-02320NR21/21
22CIN0-02290NR22/22
23IOWA0-02040NR23/23
24VT0-01430NR24/24
25ISU0-01350NR25/25

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

