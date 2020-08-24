You are the owner of this article.
Clemson ranked No. 1 in AP preseason football top 25

  • Updated
Dabo Swinney mask (copy)

Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson open the season ranked No. 1 for the second straight year. Provided/Clemson athletics

CLEMSON— For the second straight season, Clemson checks in at No. 1 in the AP preseason Top 25 poll.

The Tigers also topped the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll announced earlier.

Clemson is now the sixth program since the poll's 1950 inception to earn consecutive preseason No. 1 spots, joining Alabama (2016-18), Southern Cal (2004-05), Oklahoma (1985-87, 1974-75, 1956-57), Ohio State (1969-70) and Notre Dame (1953-54). 

The Tigers are followed by Ohio State at No. 2, even though the Big Ten opted out of the fall football season. Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the rest of the top five. LSU, which defeated Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship, is ranked sixth.

No. 18 North Carolina is the ACC's other representative among the top 25.

Clemson has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 in the preseason in nine consecutive years, the longest such streak in program history. Coach Dabo Swinney's team opens the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest. 

Preseason AP Top 25 poll

1. Clemson 

2. Ohio State 

3. Alabama 

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU 

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. Southern Cal

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier.

