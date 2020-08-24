Clemson ranked No. 1 in AP preseason football top 25

CLEMSON— For the second straight season, Clemson checks in at No. 1 in the AP preseason Top 25 poll.
The Tigers also topped the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll announced earlier.
Clemson is now the sixth program since the poll's 1950 inception to earn consecutive preseason No. 1 spots, joining Alabama (2016-18), Southern Cal (2004-05), Oklahoma (1985-87, 1974-75, 1956-57), Ohio State (1969-70) and Notre Dame (1953-54).
The Tigers are followed by Ohio State at No. 2, even though the Big Ten opted out of the fall football season. Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the rest of the top five. LSU, which defeated Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship, is ranked sixth.
No. 18 North Carolina is the ACC's other representative among the top 25.
Clemson has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 in the preseason in nine consecutive years, the longest such streak in program history. Coach Dabo Swinney's team opens the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.
Preseason AP Top 25 poll
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. Southern Cal
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. UCF
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee