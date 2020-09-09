Clemson radio team embracing challenge of calling Wake Forest game from home campus

CLEMSON — Growing up in Montreat, N.C., Don Munson never went to sleep alone.

Familiar voices filled his bedroom. There was Dan Kelly broadcasting from St. Louis Blues games. John Ward in Tennessee provided updates on the Volunteers, and Kentucky's Cawood Ledford kept him informed on the Wildcats.

They spoke to him through a tube radio, which gave off a golden glow that provided something of a night light as Munson slept to the sounds of his heroes.

When he became a broadcaster himself, he relished the chance to bring listeners inside the stadium with him. But Munson, who's been Clemson's radio play-by-play man since the 2014 season, will operate in a different environment for parts of this season.

The Tigers' radio crew — which also includes color commentator Tim Bourret and sideline reporter Reggie Merriweather — will call road games from Clemson because of the coronavirus, starting with this Saturday evening's season opener at Wake Forest on the Clemson Tigers Network.

"It'll be different, but again, it'll be something we have to adjust to. That's part of doing my job," Munson said. "That's part of rising to the occasion."

The job of radio broadcasters is different from that of their television counterparts, who can rely on the visual experience. Listeners to the radio, however, need to be explained in granular detail what's happening on the field:

Is the quarterback in the shotgun? How many wide receivers are split out? Is the defense in a 3-4, or a 4-3? Who's the coach talking to on the sideline?

Relaying those details comprises much of Munson's job. What will make things more difficult this season is he'll be watching the game on a feed provided by the television network.

But Munson is confident he'll be able to adapt. It'll help that natural sound from the stadium will be pumped into his headset, he said.

The trio will call games from a studio inside the Jervey Athletic Center.

"It's not going to be like, alright, sitting there watching the game, eating pizza and drinking beer with your buddies on a Saturday," Munson said. "We got to concentrate on the job and the task at hand."

Munson, Bourret and Merriweather will each have their own tables separated by at least six feet. Producer-engineer Ben Milstead will also be in attnendance, as will Munson's spotter Sanford Rogers.

More than 200 miles away, Clemson will aim to open the season with a victory inside a stadium with no fans.

"It's going to be strange, and especially for Don, who likes to be enthusiastic when the play is going on," Bourret said. "But part of that enthusiasm comes from the crowd and the environment."

In advance of the game, the crew has been studying how other broadcasters have approached things in the coronavirus era. For Munson, that's meant more time in front of the television watching Atlanta Braves games. Thursday evening's Miami vs. UAB contest — the first played by an ACC team this season — will be instructive viewing, he said.

Things will feel more normal during home games; Clemson will permit 19,000 fans into Death Valley, and the radio crew will be in attendance.

But it'll take some time getting used to road contests. A couple weeks ago Munson's wife, Elizabeth, lamented she won't get to travel to any games this season.

"She looked at me and she said, 'Well, I guess I'm going to be watching the game on television,'" Munson said. "I looked at her and I said, 'Yep. And so am I.'"