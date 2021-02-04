Clemson promotes Spiller to running backs coach, hands out raises to retain football staff

CLEMSON — C.J. Spiller's promotion to Clemson running backs coach was approved Thursday as one of several compensation changes and contract extensions, mostly for football staff.

Spiller replaces Tony Elliott, who will now coach tight ends in addition to serving as the Tigers' offensive coordinator. The previous tight ends coach was Danny Pearman, who was moved to an off-field director of college scouting position.

The decision was announced by the Compensation Committee of the Clemson Board of Trustees during a meeting to approve a round of raises and extensions, which athletic director Dan Radakovich said were “centered around retention.”

“A couple of coaches were pursued by other schools for various jobs,” he said.

Coach Dabo Swinney was "very mindful of the circumstances we have in athletics right now from a budgetary perspective" and focused on giving raises to Elliott and assistant coach Brandon Streeter, Radakovich said. Elliott was bumped to the $2 million club, up from $1.7 million, and his term was extended three years through January 2026. Streeter's contract was extended one year through January 2023 and came with a raise from $590,000 to $615,000.

In August, Clemson announced that its athletics staff members that made more than $400,000 would take a voluntary 10 percent pay cut to make up for the up to $180 million financial hit of COVID-19 on the school.

Offensive staff members will see a gross increase in salary of $280,000 from 2019 to 2021, or a 3.9 percent increase each year, Radakovich said, adding that he was pleased with this number considering “the value the staff has had.”

Clemson won its sixth consecutive ACC Championship in 2020 with a 34-10 win over Notre Dame and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Last year, Swinney was ranked No. 3 on USA Today’s annual list of NCAA coach salaries at $8.3 million, topped only by Alabama’s Nick Saban and Louisiana State’s Ed Orgeron. In 2019, Swinney held the title of highest paid with $9.3 million.

The full list of approved contractual changes for Clemson football assistant coaches and administration, as released by Clemson on Thursday:

Tony Elliott, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends/Assistant Head Coach. Term: Add 3 years through Jan. 31, 2026. Total compensation increase: $1,700,000 to $2,000,000 (effective July 1, 2021).

Brandon Streeter, Assistant Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023. Total compensation increase: $590,000 to $615,000.

Danny Pearman, Director of College Scouting. Term: 2 years through Jan. 31, 2023. Total compensation: $250,000.

C.J. Spiller, Assistant Coach/Running Backs. Term: 2 years through Jan. 31, 2023. Total compensation increase: $300,000.

Mike Reed, Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Mickey Conn, Assistant Coach/Safeties/Special Teams Coordinator. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Todd Bates, Assistant Coach/Defensive Linemen/Recruiting Coordinator. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Lemanski Hall, Assistant Coach/Defensive Ends. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Robbie Caldwell, Assistant Coach/Offensive Linemen. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Tyler Grisham, Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Joey Batson, Director of Football Strength and Conditioning. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2024.

Woodrow McCorvey, Associate Athletics Director-Football Administration. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Thad Turnipseed, Director of Recruiting Operations and External Affairs. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Mike Dooley, Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023

Jeff Davis, Director of Player Relations & External Affairs. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Kyle Richardson, Director of Player Development. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Jordan Sorrells, Director of Recruiting Operations. Term: Add 1 year through Jan. 31, 2023.

Approval of contractual changes for Baseball Head Coach