Clemson players offer breakfast tips after Etienne episode; Dabo fine with Frosted Flakes

CLEMSON — Darien Rencher chose not to say anything.

The Clemson running back is normally not hesitant to use his voice, but on this matter Rencher practiced restraint. Though he did, in fact, see what Travis Etienne ate for breakfast on Saturday.

Rencher assumed Etienne was indulging after an otherwise nutrient-rich meal. He must have eaten some eggs, or maybe sausage. He surely didn't eat just Frosted Flakes ahead of the Tigers' game against Syracuse, right?

"Then I realized it was all he had," Rencher said this week, cracking a slight smile. "It definitely showed up in the game."

Etienne rushed for three touchdowns in No. 1 Clemson's 47-21 victory Saturday, but he spent much of the third quarter in the locker room getting fluids intravenously after experiencing cramps.

The senior blamed the setback on his breakfast choice. Kimberly Baker, Clemson Extension's food systems and safety program director, said Etienne's cramping was more likely the result of dehydration, but the situation raises a more practical question: What's the ideal pregame breakfast?

The Tigers' game against Boston College this weekend will mark the team's third straight noon start, meaning the day's first meal will once again hold outsized importance for players.

The Clemson football program employs a three-person performance nutrition staff: Hali Foreman, the executive performance chef; Paul Harrington, the director of football performance nutrition; and Niki Lyon, the nutrition operations coordinator.

Baker said the trio likely tailors meal plans to each specific player's needs, but she offered some general recommendations for a pregame breakfast.

For football players, in addition to proper fluid intake, Baker pointed to the importance of foods with nutrient-rich carbohydrates like fruit, oatmeal and whole grain toast that will keep the body energized but also guard against potential gastrointestinal distress.

Meals with light amounts of lean protein and fiber are ideal, she said. Grits are fine so long as they aren't covered in too much butter. Eggs are good too.

That's good news for Rencher, who said he normally fuels up on eggs, grits, potatoes and oatmeal. Defensive end K.J. Henry limits his intake to just oatmeal.

"I don't go too heavy because we have meetings in the morning," he said. "As you could imagine (defensive coordinator Brent Venables) don't want want me to leave those meetings, so I got to have light on the stomach."

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr., a native of Nashville, Tenn., takes a different approach.

"I'm from the South, so my main thing is, of course I got to get me some bacon, but I'm a big grits guy," he said. "I get some grits. I put some cheese in there, some salt, some butter. That's kind of been my thing since I was a baby.

"Not a cereal dude, like some other dudes on the team."

Cereal isn't all bad, Baker said, if it's eaten with milk. Milk offers some protein and, as a fluid, can work some against dehydration. But cereal is high in sugar and offers little nutritional value.

Baker stressed the importance of drinking fluids, given the amount of water players lose through sweating during games.

She recommended players drink at least 16 ounces of water two hours before the game; one cup of water 15 minutes before the game; and half cups of water throughout the game.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said his pregame breakfast normally includes bacon, eggs, oatmeal, pancakes and Greek yogurt. But the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft conceded it can be hard to squeeze in a well-balanced meal on the morning of an early game.

"For noon games, I guess some people might not know this, but we're waking up at, you know, 6:45 to 7 (a.m.). We're getting down there and eating at, like, 7:45 or 8, and you're already dressed in your suit, ready to go," he said. "It's a quick morning. Sometimes I'm not super hungry."

Etienne, a Heisman Trophy contender and possible first-round pick in the coming NFL draft, promised to eat a more well-balanced breakfast ahead of the Boston College game.

Swinney hardly seemed to mind Etienne munching on Frosted Flakes, though. He appreciates Kellogg's, which for decades in commercials has insisted of its flakes: "They're grrreat!"

And the coach said he's a fan of the Frosted Flakes mascot, an orange cartoon feline named Tony the Tiger.

"We're all in the same family," Swinney said.