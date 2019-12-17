CLEMSON — B.T. Potter was ready to apply the horse shampoo to his hair. But first, he consulted an expert.

The Clemson kicker, who has been trying to grow out his hair, made sure to run the product by Paul Harrington, the football program's director of performance nutrition.

"Ever since last year, it's kind of been a thing," said Potter, who was approved to lather his mane with the horse shampoo. "Just watching what you do."

Caution has been key for Clemson players this season in the wake of what happened last December, when three Tigers tested positive for trace amounts of ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug. Each player earned a 365-day suspension.

That carefulness proved a fruitful tact when 20 Tigers players, recently chosen by the NCAA to undergo drug testing, all passed.

Tight end Braden Galloway, the lone ostarine offender from last season to remain with the team in 2019, was one of the players recently tested. He passed and will be eligible for the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28 when No. 3 Clemson plays No. 2 Ohio State.

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers was particularly pleased to learn of the clean test results. The junior needed just six months to return from a torn ACL suffered in the spring, which attracted some skepticism on social media, he said.

"I'd see it on Twitter. Like, if I made a play or something," he said. "Somebody would be like, 'Of course he played great, he's on something.'"

Rodgers returned to the team in week 2 against Texas A&M and is fourth on the team in receptions (27) and third in receiving yards (380) and receiving touchdowns (four).

The wide receiver, who confirmed Tuesday he'll be returning for his senior season, said he's been eager to take a drug test.

"I want to show these people that I wasn't on nothing," Rodgers said. "I just worked my tail off every single day, coming in, doing all the extra work just to get back. I want to prove that so that people can stop that rumor we have."

The revelation of the positive tests last season hung over Clemson. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, an all-ACC player who was selected No. 17 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft, was the highest profile player to test positive. A circus followed him as the team prepared for the playoff games.

"It was just always talked about," junior defensive end Justin Foster said. "Any time someone was talking to Dexter, that's all it was ... You don't really know where that stuff came from. It was always right there. Like, you don't know why, you don't know if any of the other guys might have it."

Questions followed the Tigers even after they beat Alabama in the national championship, in part because Clemson players and coaches maintained ignorance as to the source of the ostarine. The university's appeal to lift the suspension of offensive lineman Zach Giella — who also tested positive — and Galloway was denied by the NCAA. Giella, who had one year of eligibility remaining, left the program and entered the workforce.

Galloway, who was a 3-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite, spent this season on the practice squad. His absence was glaring as the Tigers struggled to work other tight ends into the passing game.

The sophomore will be back against the Buckeyes, though, and he has two additional seasons of eligibility remaining.

The biggest cloud hanging over Clemson appears to have moved out.

"It kind of took us off guard," offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum said of last season's suspensions. "What happened? Where did this come from? We were considering: Hey, are more of us like that? I think it was probably just an anomaly."