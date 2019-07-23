The widening gap between Clemson and its conference foes was a hot topic at the ACC Football Kickoff event last week, and that gulf is apparent in the All-ACC Preseason Team, released Tuesday.

The Tigers placed 13 players on the 27-man team, including preseason Player of the Year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Running back Travis Etienne also made the team and finished second behind Lawrence in Player of the Year voting.

Eight of the 13 offensive players are from Clemson, including Lawrence, Etienne, wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum, offensive guards John Simpson and Gage Cervenka and center Sean Pollard.

On defense, Clemson placed defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Tanner Muse.

After Lawrence and Etienne, Boston College running back AJ Dillon finished third in Player of the Year voting, with Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins and Florida State running back Cam Akers rounding out the top five.