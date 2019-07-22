Clemson has spent the past seven months basking in the glow of its national championship, and many expect the Tigers to have another big campaign in 2019. To that end, Clemson was selected to win its fifth straight ACC title this season in a conference media poll, announced Monday.
The Tigers earned 171 of a possible 173 votes to claim the Atlantic Division, with Syracuse earning two votes at second place. The Orange host Clemson on Sept. 14.
Virginia was chosen to win the Coastal Division with 82 votes, edging Miami (55 votes). The Cavaliers went 8-5 last season, picking up a 28-0 win over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl.
Clemson rolled to a 15-0 record last season, including a 42-10 rout of Pittsburgh on Dec. 1 in the ACC title game. The Tigers went on to beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the College Football Playoff semifinal before besting Alabama 44-16 in the national championship game.