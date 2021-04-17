Clemson OT Carman helps NFL draft stock after pro day, agent says

CLEMSON — After back surgery kept him from performing at Clemson's pro day March 11, offensive lineman Jackson Carman held a personal workout April 15 at the Tigers' facility for representatives from about 18 NFL teams.

Carman's agent, Andy Simms, said the workout likely went a long way toward improving the Fairfield, Ohio, native's NFL draft stock.

"To have this day to show everyone your healthy, but also to show everyone what you can do, it was big," Simms said.

A former 5-star recruit, Carman played 209 snaps over 13 games as a freshman before moving onto the first team as a sophomore in 2019. In 2020, he started all 12 games at left tackle and was a second-team All-American, per CBS Sports.

He was a unifier in the locker room and on the field. Before games, after the Tigers ran down The Hill, Carman would stand before the two-pronged student section, raise both his arms and then crash them down, eliciting a roar from the crowd.

His departure created uncertainty for a Tigers' offensive line unit that took a step back last season. But Carman is ready for the next level. Simms said he's hearing from teams Carman could get selected anywhere from the late first round to the third round.

"His workout today, getting the chance to be in front of teams and show he's healthy, I think today was probably a nice boost for him," Simms said.

Carman had surgery Jan. 15 to repair a herniated disc in his back. He was under doctor's orders to not move for six weeks, meaning he would miss Clemson's pro day.

Many players would be down in the dumps, given the circumstances, but Simms was struck by Carman's attitude in the moment.

"For most kids at this point, like, your world is crashing down," Simms said. "His outlook and his mindset never got negative. He was always positive. He understood that it could affect him in the draft, and as it turns out, it won't."

Carman on April 15 was measured at 6-5 and 1/8 inches and 322 pounds, with 33-inch arms. He was through put through offensive line drills for about 45 minutes.