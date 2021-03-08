CLEMSON — Words can hurt even the largest of men.

That includes Clemson's offensive linemen, a group of 300-pound behemoths who have endured criticism from fans and analysts alike for their performance in 2020.

It's almost universally agreed the group took a step back last season, and as a result, the Tigers' run game never lived up to expectations. Star running back Travis Etienne excelled as a pass-catcher but was routinely stymied on the ground, and Clemson's season ended with a dud 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal.

Left guard Matt Bockhorst, the group's most experienced player, said Monday he takes that criticism personally.

"At the end of the day, we didn't play as well as were capable of playing, as well as we were required to play," Bockhorst said, a hint of frustration in his voice. "We're really trying to instill a mindset that we need to get better. And the team is only going to as far as we're going to take them."

Bockhorst is one of the Tigers' three returning starters on the offensive line, in addition to right guard Will Putnam and right tackle Jordan McFadden. Left tackle Jackson Carman left Clemson for the NFL draft, and center Cade Stewart did not return to the program.

The group's issues were magnified by the success of the previous season's unit, which included two future NFL draft picks: John Simpson and Tremayne Anchrum.

Bockhorst, a second-team All-ACC selection, said he thought the group performed well early in the season, but conceded things dipped a bit in the second half. He noted how hectic things got for the team, with players testing positive for COVID-19 and the drama surrounding the cancellation of the Florida State game Nov. 21.

For as brilliant as quarterback Trevor Lawrence was in the passing game, Clemson finished 11th in the ACC in average rushing yards per game (153.8).

"It's definitely frustrating for me, as an older guy," Bockhorst said. "I put a lot of time and effort into this, and it's something that matters to me. And I care about it. And I take pride in it."

That sentiment is held among the younger players, too. Walker Parks, who logged 199 snaps as a freshman in 2020, could be in line to replace Carman at left tackle. He said some criticism of the line is warranted.

"We didn't really give our teammates a fair opportunity from our performance," Parks said. "It pisses me off, and it pisses the other guys off too."

Bockhorst, a first-year starter in 2020, acknowledged he needs to be more proactive in taking care of his body; he got injured during the team's Nov. 7 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame and finished the season banged up.

At the same time, the veteran insisted the group needs to embrace physicality.

"A common theme throughout this young group is not just playing the game, but playing o-line," he said, "and getting ready to hit somebody."

Parks, an ESPN freshman All-American, offered a message to the Clemson fan base.

"I promise you one thing, we are trying," Parks said, before correcting himself. "We're not trying — we're going to develop, and we're going to be a lot better."