Clemson offensive playmakers: Lawrence, Etienne, Rodgers and who else?

CLEMSON — There's little room for argument in determining No. 1 Clemson's top offensive playmakers.

Running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are Heisman Trophy contenders. And Amari Rodgers has proven to be one of the most versatile wide receivers in the nation.

But sketching out the Tigers' second tier is a bit more difficult.

Six games into the season, the backup running back job is still open. No clear-cut No. 2 receiver has separated from the pack. Coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott believe in their players, but Clemson fans are still waiting on the next great playmaker.

"It's unfortunate that they're at 'Wide Receiver U,'" Elliott said of sophomore wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. "They're always going to draw comparisons to other guys."

The same could be said of the team's running backs.

Etienne ended last season as the program's all-time leading rusher, and with his surprise decision to return for his senior season, ensured he would be at the top of the running back depth chart in 2020.

Last season, Lyn-J Dixon served admirably as his backup, finishing with 635 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 104 carries. The junior entered the 2020 campaign ranked second in program history in yards per carry (7.12) behind only Etienne.

This season has been a different story. Dixon has rushed for just 87 yards on 25 carries (3.5 yards per carry) and has yet to reach the end zone.

Both Elliott and Swinney said last weekend's win over Syracuse marked Dixon's best performance so far of the campaign; he rushed for 27 yards on seven carries.

Both both took issue with one decision.

Early in the third quarter, Dixon took a handoff from Lawrence and bounced to the outside, breaking tackle after tackle, until he was brought down for a loss of five yards.

Elliott said it's important Dixon not "worry about Travis."

"We all know what Travis is capable of. A lot of times he can turn (nothing) into (something)," Elliott said. "Some of them could do that, at the same time, too, but they got to also trust the system and not force big plays."

After Dixon, the Tigers turned to sophomore Chez Mellusi (4 yards on three carries), redshirt senior Darien Rencher (10 yards on two carries) and freshman Kobe Pace (15 yards on three carries).

Even while missing much of the third quarter because of cramps, Etienne bailed out the group by rushing for 93 yards and three scores on 16 carries.

Lawrence and Rodgers had a similar impact in the passing game. On an afternoon in which Lawrence threw passes to 11 different receivers, Rodgers led the way with eight catches and 91 yards.

Senior wide receiver Cornell Powell and sophomore tight end Davis Allen each caught touchdowns from Lawrence, but neither has yet established a rapport with Lawrence like Rodgers.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross was supposed to be Lawrence's top deep-ball threat, but in the offseason it was revealed the 6-4, 205-pound junior had a "congenital fusion" in his spine for which he later underwent surgery.

Ross wore pads last week in practice for the first time since the surgery, but if he is cleared for contact again, it won't be in time for this season.

Ngata and Ladson both missed time during camp while in coronavirus protocol, and Ngata has been hampered by an abdominal injury and yet to live up Swinney's billing of him as a "superstar." Freshman wide receivers Ajou Ajou and E.J. Williams have shown glimmers of greatness but not consistently.

And so Elliott and Swinney are left to continue developing the talent they have.

"A lot of times home run hitters are guys that strike out a lot," Elliott said. "I'd rather them be more comfortable being a base hit guy that's going to be able to control where he hits the ball."

Dixon, for what it's worth, doesn't appear to be short on confidence. His Twitter handle, tagged with his jersey number, offers a window onto his mindset:

"@im_Next23."