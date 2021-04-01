CLEMSON — For Walker Parks, football games are best understood by watching the linemen's feet.

Parks, the behemoth Clemson offensive tackle, grew up taking in Kentucky games at Kroger Field with his father, David, a Wildcats offensive lineman in the early 1990s. The Parks family always sat in the end zone.

"I need to sit in the end zone, so I can see the lineman's feet," David said. "If you watch the offensive line, you study it enough, you can kind of figure out what's going on. You can almost tell what the play is going to be, and which direction they're going."

So when the Tigers opened Death Valley to players' parents for a scrimmage on March 26, David made a beeline not for the 50-yard-line like most of the crowd, but the end zone.

He needed to see the physical manifestation of what he and his son had been working toward for 15 years. Walker Parks, a sophomore, was taking reps with the first team, and David needed to see how his feet were moving.

"My dad," Parks said, "is my hero."

Most father/son football stories start in the yard, with the old man teaching his progeny how to throw the perfect spiral. Parks, instead, learned how to crouch down and dig his hand in the dirt.

David coached his son in youth football from the age of 6, teaching Parks and his friends more advanced technique than most others: sweeps, traps and more.

David hung up the whistle when Parks turned 13 and entered middle school, but their relationship remained strong. They went hunting and fishing, and attended car shows. On long recruiting trips in brother Graham's Honda Civic, Parks and his father talked about opening their own car shop after Parks made the NFL.

And they kept going to Kentucky games, where Parks met all the guys his father went to college with. He heard old stories, like what happened in the 1993 Peach Bowl between Kentucky and Clemson, David's final college game.

The Wildcats led, 13-7, with less than one minute remaining, and then Tigers quarterback Patrick Sapp was intercepted by Wildcats linebacker Marty Moore. But Moore, instead of downing the ball, tried to return the pick for a touchdown. He fumbled the ball back over to the Tigers, and Sapp threw a touchdown pass to Terry Smith to clinch the 14-13 win.

"Of course, when Walker said he was going to Clemson, my buddies were like, 'What are you doing?'" David said, laughing.

Clemson, though, felt like home for Parks. He liked the coaching staff and knew he'd have the opportunity to compete for playing time right away. With the coronavirus putting a damper on his freshman season, sapping all the fun parts of the college experience, Parks once again leaned on his father as a lifeline.

As a freshman he played 199 snaps over 11 games, with his potential never more evident than in the Tigers' 34-10 ACC Championship win over Notre Dame on Dec. 19. On one play, when quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped off a screen pass to running back Chez Mellusi, Parks bulldozed a defender, just like David taught him.

"When he gets in space, he's really good at focusing on the belly button of the defender, and really hitting somebody," David said. "Somebody that's much more athletic than he is, but he can hone in on and focus and catch up with them and really deliver a blow out in space.

"He's able to really coil and fire when he unloads on somebody."

The Clemson coaching staff agrees. Though coach Dabo Swinney on March 22 demurred when asked if any of offensive linemen had found a "home," four days later he referred to Parks as a "new starter for us."

"He's got through the roof potential and upside," Swinney said. "As he continues to develop, the sky's the limit for him."

"Walker is nasty. He wants to put people in the dirt," offensive tackle Jordan McFadden said. "The hype is real."

The offensive line was a weak spot for the Tigers last season, but Parks could be part of the turnaround. He might very well be on the first team when Clemson opens the season Sept. 4 against Georgia in a neutral site game in Charlotte, and he'll have the chance to prove himself April 3 in the Tigers' spring game.

David will be there. He isn't quite sure how seating will work, but if he has his choice, he'll park himself in the end zone. Parks has put on some mass in the spring, now carrying nearly 300 pounds on his 6-5 frame, but David isn't all that interested in his son's new physique. David wants to see his feet.