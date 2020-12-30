Clemson play-caller Tony Elliott to miss Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Two days before the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl, Clemson was dealt a blow.

The team on Wednesday afternoon announced offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be unavailable for the No. 2 Tigers' showdown with No. 3 Ohio State on Friday while in COVID-19 protocols.

Elliott has been the team's primary play caller since the 2015 season. In his stead, play calling duties will fall to passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter, with some input from others.

Streeter has been a Clemson assistant since late 2014, serving as recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach before being promoted to his current post at the end of last season.

Elliott, winner of the 2017 Frank Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant in college football, has played a crucial role in Clemson's rise to the top of the sport.

That's been most evident in the postseason. The Tigers have gone 6-3 in their nine CFP games, with the offense averaging 30 points over the stretch.

Elliott, who served as co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott before Scott left after last season to be the head coach at USF, has also helped shape the program's backfield as the running backs coach.

Under Elliott, running back Travis Etienne went from a lightly hyped recruit to one of the best players in the nation.

Elliott and Etienne teamed up to lift Clemson past Ohio State in last season's national semifinal Fiesta Bowl. Elliott called for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to hit Etienne with a pop pass over the top, and the 34-yard score with 1:49 remaining put Clemson up for good in what turned into a 29-23 victory.

The Buckeyes didn't see it coming.

"That was our first time running it this season," Etienne said then. "We ran that play Wednesday in practice. ... I dropped the pass in practice. It was kind of crazy. I FaceTime (called) coach Elliott, and was like 'Coach, give me the pop pass.'"

Streeter will have big shoes to fill, but he is no coaching novice. The Clemson alum served as offensive coordinator at Liberty and then Richmond, and in his penultimate season with the Spiders the team finished seventh in the nation in passing yards per game (328).

That earned Streeter the call from coach Dabo Swinney, who'd remembered Streeter from his time as a Clemson graduate assistant in 2004 and 2005, which came after he got his coaching start as a Charleston Southern assistant in 2002 and 2003.

Friday will mark the most significant test of his career, as Ohio State has held its six opponents this season to an average of 21 points. But Streeter has produced in big moments before.

His Clemson coaching debut came at the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl, for which Clemson was the three-point underdog to Oklahoma. The Tigers then cruised to a 40-6 victory, with the much-maligned quarterback Cole Stoudt earning game MVP honors.

The Russell Athletic Bowl is not the Sugar Bowl, though. The stakes are a little bit higher, the lights a bit brighter. The opportunity for Streeter might also double as something of a tryout. Elliott has not been shy about his desire to one day be a head coach at another program.

Streeter won't be down on the Superdome field, but there'll be focus on him like never before.

Next Game

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Superdome, New Orleans

TV: ESPN

LINE: Clemson by 7½