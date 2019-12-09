CLEMSON — Jeff Scott's first coaching job came in 2006, when he took over the new program at the upstart Blythewood High. After he led the team to a state championship that first season, it became clear to those around Blythewood that Scott had bigger things in his future.

"I kept telling everyone when he left here," explained Blythewood athletic director Barry Mizell. "I said, 'He's going to be a Division I head coach one day.'"

That day has come. Scott, after more than a decade on Clemson's staff, was named South Florida's head coach Monday. He had served as the Tigers' co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach since 2015 and was a finalist for the 2018 Broyles Award, which is given annually to the best assistant in college football.

His move to USF comes on the heels of Clemson's fifth straight ACC Championship and College Football Playoff berth. Scott replaces Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier in the month after the Bulls had lost 14 of their previous 18 games.

"It is difficult to leave my alma mater and the great program we have built at Clemson," Scott said in the press release announcing his hiring. "But I believe we can do great things at USF. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and all the Clemson players and staff for the great experiences and lessons that have prepared me to lead USF Football."

Scott will serve as the Bulls' head coach for the next week — an important recruiting period — before rejoining the Tigers during the latter part of next week. He will then remain with Clemson for the duration of the team's College Football Playoff run.

Coach Dabo Swinney spoke highly of Scott in a statement.

"Jeff has been with me since Day 1 when I became interim. He's somebody that I trust immensely, and he's been extremely loyal," Swinney said. "It's been a real joy to watch Jeff grow and develop and work side-by-side with him."

The first sign something was amiss came early Sunday morning, when Scott was not made available to speak to the media after Clemson's 62-17 win over Virginia in the ACC Championship. A team official cited a "scheduling conflict."

Rumors about Scott's future abounded Sunday, with the official announcement coming Monday. Scott's name has been attached to rumors about head coaching openings for some time, as has that of Tony Elliott, the Tigers' running backs coach and other co-offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

South Florida makes sense as a landing spot for Scott, who was born in Arcadia, Fla., about 90 miles from USF's campus in Tampa, Fla. His father, Brad, served on Florida State's staff from 1983-1993, most notably in a four-year stint as offensive coordinator. In the wake of former Seminoles coach Willie Taggart's firing in early November, Scott was asked about his desire for taking the next step in his career.

"When opportunities have presented themselves in the past, when it gets serious, I go and take that to coach Swinney, let him know whats going on, seek his advice and his opinions," Scott said.

Scott was later asked what would constitute the right move. He smiled.

"All I know is I haven't seen that yet," he said.

"He's been extremely patient for the right opportunity," Swinney said in the statement. "I think this is that right opportunity. He's got a great (athletic director) in Michael Kelly. It's a great fit for Jeff and I know he's well-prepared to take this next step and has all the tools he needs to be a great head coach."

Scott has helped groom a long line of successful wide receivers at Clemson, which some have playfully dubbed 'Wide Receiver U.'

The Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins and the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins are the two biggest names. In last weekend's ACC Championship, junior Tee Higgins caught three touchdowns to tie Watkins and Hopkins for the most over a career in program history (27).

As assistants with similar levels of success have taken head coaching job elsewhere over the years, Scott, a Clemson alum who was awarded a $1 million contract for the 2019-20 season, has stayed put.

He said back in November he and Elliott, who is also on a $1 million contract, often discuss the future. Both have long harbored desires for bigger challenges, but neither has been quick to leave a program they've grown to love. Swinney often encourages his assistants to take time away from the team facility and spend time with their families.

"I really just want to pause this moment in time," Scott said then.

Scott was inducted into Blyethewood's hall of fame on Nov. 1. It was a football Friday, and during halftime of the game, Scott spoke about how Swinney's vision has helped separate Clemson from the pack.

"When (Scott) was here, he said that same vision," Mizell said. "He knew what he wanted to do."