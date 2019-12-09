CLEMSON — Clemson co-offensive coordinator coach Jeff Scott will become South Florida's next head coach, according to multiple reports.
Scott has been on the Tigers' staff since 2008 and was a finalist for the 2018 Broyles Award, which is given annually to the best assistant in college football. His move to USF, as first reported by The Athletic's Matt Fortuna, comes on the heels of Clemson's fifth straight ACC Championship and College Football Playoff bid.
Scott's name has long been attached to rumors about head coaching opportunities, as has that of Tony Elliott, the Tigers' running backs coach and other co-offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
The South Florida job is an attractive landing spot for Scott, whose father, Brad, served on Florida State's staff from 1983-1993, most notably in a four-year stint as offensive coordinator. In the wake of former Seminoles coach Willie Taggart's firing in early-November, Scott was asked about his desire for taking the next step in his career.
"When opportunities have presented themselves in the past, when it gets serious, I go and take that to coach [Dabo] Swinney, let him know whats going on, seek his advice and his opinions," Scott said.
Scott was later asked what would constitute the right move. He smiled.
"All I know is I haven't seen that yet," he said.
Scott has helped groom a long line of wide receivers at Clemson, paving the way for the nickname 'Wide Receiver U.'
The Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins and the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins are the two biggest names. In last weekend's ACC Championship, junior Tee Higgins caught three touchdowns to tie Watkins and Hopkins for the most all-time in program history (27).
As assistants with similar levels of success have taken head coaching job elsewhere over the years, Scott, a Clemson alum, has stayed put. He said back in November he and Elliott often muse about how long they can stay at Clemson without sacrificing career goals.
"I really just want to pause this moment in time," Scott said then.
South Florida fired Charlie Strong earlier in the month. The Bulls had lost 14 of their previous 18 games.