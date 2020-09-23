Clemson offense looks to push the pace: 'With our quarterback we have an advantage'

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence didn't have to travel far to score Clemson's first touchdown of the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

The quarterback reached the end zone untouched from two yards out, having drawn the Demon Deacons' defense to the middle with a fake handoff to running back Travis Etienne and sneaking through a hole on the right side.

The score was the final sequence of a remarkable nine play, 92-yard drive that took just 3:29. The fast pace was a harbinger of things to come for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott's unit. The Tigers ran 82 offensive plays in the opener, which if extrapolated over the rest of the season would mark Clemson's fastest offense since the 2016 season when it averaged 81.3 plays per contest.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team played fast in last Saturday's 49-0 win over The Citadel, too, but because the Bulldogs dominated time of possession (34:32 to the Tigers' 25:28) with their triple-option offense, Clemson got off only 60 plays.

What Clemson did against the Demon Deacons is more indicative of the type of offense Elliott and Swinney want to run in 2020.

The key is Lawrence.

"We feel like with our quarterback we have an advantage," Swinney said. "Put the tempo on people, and you can execute it. You feel like they're on their heels and you're on the balls of your feet. That's the mindset we want to create."

The trend dates back to 2011 when Chad Morris became the Tigers' offensive coordinator.

The three seasons prior to Morris' arrival, Clemson averaged 64.6 plays per game and 7.3 wins per season. In 2011, the Tigers averaged 75.4 plays per game, went 10-4 and won their first ACC Championship since 1991.

Morris ratcheted up the pace to 81.7 plays per game the following season, and the Tigers continued around that level even when Morris left following the 2014 season and Elliott took over with co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

In 2016, when quarterback Deshaun Watson led Clemson to its first national championship since 1981, Clemson averaged 81.3 plays per game.

The Tigers slowed things down over the following three years, as the less experienced Kelly Bryant and then Trevor Lawrence took position under center. Even in 2019, after Lawrence led Clemson to another national title the previous season as a freshman, the Tigers ran only 71.6 plays per game.

But entering this season, with Lawrence having 26 college starts to his name, Elliott felt it was time for a change.

"Emphasis really started in the spring of getting back to playing fast," he said.

The benefits are twofold: Playing more quickly can disrupt the rhythm of opposing defenses, especially if they are light on depth, as many teams could be this season with players in coronavirus protocol.

A faster pace also allows players to process more information before the ball is snapped, Elliott said. That can cut down on missed assignments.

"You want to get to a point in the game of football where you're just reacting post-snap, because you've already processed all the information pre-snap," Elliott said. "Now you can play free."

That's an area in which Lawrence excels, Elliott said.

"That's where he, I think, is the best in the country, is his ability just to process information, to anticipate and then to validate and be able to know exactly where to go with the ball," Elliott said.

The Tigers might slow down a bit on third down, but otherwise Elliott wants to keep his foot on the gas pedal.

That's fine by Lawrence, who through two games is responsible for 42 points — tied for the second most in the nation.