Clemson OC Elliott 'so happy' for former QB earning Duke starting job

CLEMSON — Clemson has long been dubbed 'WRU,' a nod to the program's propensity for churning out top-level wide receivers.

The Tigers are also burnishing quite the reputation for producing quarterbacks.

Forrmer signal-caller Deshaun Watson, now with the Houston Texans, signed a four-year, $160 million extension over the weekend. Junior Trevor Lawrence, Clemson's starter, is considered by many to be the face of college football.

And on Sunday, former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice was named Duke's starter to open the 2020 campaign. Brice was Lawrence's backup last season before transferring to the Blue Devils.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott didn't try to hide his grin Monday when asked about Brice.

"Now they're getting to experience what we know about Chase Brice," Elliott said. "The quality young man that he is and the exceptional football player that he is. Just so happy for him."

Brice completed 82 of 136 passes for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions at Clemson. He also rushed the ball 30 times for 187 yards and one score.

Coach Dabo Swinney often said last season he believed Lawrence and Brice to be the top two quarterbacks in the league. But with Lawrence penciled in as the 2020 starter — and talented newcomers joining the quarterback room — Brice made the decision to pursue a starting job away from Clemson.

The Tigers, for what it's worth, have not yet named Brice's successor as Lawrence's primary backup. Redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh and freshman D.J. Uiagalelei — a former 5-star recruit billed by some as the program's future — are locked in a battle that Elliott said has yet to be decided.

"I know that (passing game coordinator Brandon) Streeter and (coach Dabo) Swiney are having some serious conversations about which guy to run out," Elliott said. "It doesn't matter to me which one runs out there second. Both of those guys would be deserving."

Whoever wins the QB2 job will face immense responsibility. Lawrence's celebrity has grown even bigger this offseason, as the Cartersville, Ga., native has become a leading voice in the sport's embrace of social justice issues and player empowerment.

On Sunday, Lawrence, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, posted to Twitter a statement on behalf of college football players detailing an action plan to create change.

"That brings a lot of responsibility and a lot of accountability and a lot of adds pressure," Elliott said. "He's actually rose to the occasion under uncertain times."

That's not even taking into account the pressure Lawrences faces on the field. He struggled in the first loss of his career, which came against LSU in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship, and he's determined to make what could be his final college campaign a memorable one.

Lawrence also showed support for Brice winning the starting job, writing "My brother!" on Twitter.

It's clear there's mutual admiration between Brice and his former program. Elliott recalled an unprompted text Brice recently sent. Brice asked about his old coach's family, Elliott said.

Clemson doesn't play Duke this season, but the teams could meet in the ACC Championship game, which is scheduled for Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

"Hopefully, there'll be an opportunity when we can match up down the road," Elliott said.