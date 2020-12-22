Clemson, Notre Dame place 12 players each on All-ACC football team

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Amari Rodgers were the leading vote-getters and the Tigers and Notre Dame each placed 12 players on the 2020 All-ACC football team announced Tuesday.
Boston College, Miami, North Carolina and Pitt followed with seven selections each, and NC State had six.
No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State in one College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 and No. 4 Notre Dame, a one-year ACC football member, and No. 1 Alabama will meet in the other.
The All-ACC teams were picked by 49 media voters.
Lawrence and Amari Rodgers led the voting with 178 total points apiece. Lawrence leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692). Rodgers has an ACC-leading 69 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns.
Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (154 points) was the leading vote-getter among defensive players.
The All-ACC teams:
First-Team Offense
(votes in parenthesis)
QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178
RB Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161
RB Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150
WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178
WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147
TE Hunter Long, Boston College, 144
All-Purpose Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112
OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158
OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130
OG Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134
OG Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133
C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84
First-Team Defense
DE Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138
DE Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135
DT Alim McNeill, NC State, 106
LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139
LB Payton Wilson, NC State, 127
CB Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154
CB Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129
S Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134
First-Team Specialists
PK Jose Borregales, Miami, 142
P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161
SP DJ Turner, Pitt, 124
Second-Team Offense
QB Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104
RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145
RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112
WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119
WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73
WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62
TE Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85
AP Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97
OT Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96
OT Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78
OG Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86
OG Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63
C Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80
Second-Team Defense
DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123
DE Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95
DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82
DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79
LB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83
LB James Skalski, Clemson, 76
LB Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67
CB Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90
CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83
S Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115
S Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89
S Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89
Second-Team Specialists
PK Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74
P Lou Hedley, Miami, 95
SP Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123
Third-Team Offense
QB Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73
RB Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109
RB Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34
WR Michael Harley, Miami, 58
WR Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57
WR Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53
TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51
AP Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75
OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67
OT Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52
OG Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59
OG Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51
C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73
Third-Team Defense
DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53
DE Quincy Roche, Miami, 48
DT Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71
DT Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67
LB SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62
LB Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60
LB Max Richardson, Boston College, 52
CB Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74
CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56
S Michael Carter II, Duke, 45
S Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44
Third-Team Specialists
PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49
P Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59
SP Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81