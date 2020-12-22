Clemson, Notre Dame place 12 players each on All-ACC football team

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Amari Rodgers were the leading vote-getters and the Tigers and Notre Dame each placed 12 players on the 2020 All-ACC football team announced Tuesday.

Boston College, Miami, North Carolina and Pitt followed with seven selections each, and NC State had six.

No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State in one College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 and No. 4 Notre Dame, a one-year ACC football member, and No. 1 Alabama will meet in the other.

The All-ACC teams were picked by 49 media voters.

Lawrence and Amari Rodgers led the voting with 178 total points apiece. Lawrence leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692). Rodgers has an ACC-leading 69 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns.

Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (154 points) was the leading vote-getter among defensive players.

The All-ACC teams:

First-Team Offense

(votes in parenthesis)

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178

RB Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161

RB Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150

WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178

WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147

TE Hunter Long, Boston College, 144

All-Purpose Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112

OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158

OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130

OG Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134

OG Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133

C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84

First-Team Defense

DE Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138

DE Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135

DT Alim McNeill, NC State, 106

LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139

LB Payton Wilson, NC State, 127

CB Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154

CB Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129

S Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134

First-Team Specialists

PK Jose Borregales, Miami, 142

P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161

SP DJ Turner, Pitt, 124

Second-Team Offense

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104

RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145

RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112

WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119

WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73

WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62

TE Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85

AP Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97

OT Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96

OT Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78

OG Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86

OG Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63

C Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80

Second-Team Defense

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123

DE Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95

DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79

LB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83

LB James Skalski, Clemson, 76

LB Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67

CB Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90

CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83

S Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115

S Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89

S Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89

Second-Team Specialists

PK Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74

P Lou Hedley, Miami, 95

SP Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123

Third-Team Offense

QB Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73

RB Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109

RB Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34

WR Michael Harley, Miami, 58

WR Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57

WR Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51

AP Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67

OT Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52

OG Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59

OG Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51

C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73

Third-Team Defense

DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53

DE Quincy Roche, Miami, 48

DT Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71

DT Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67

LB SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62

LB Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60

LB Max Richardson, Boston College, 52

CB Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56

S Michael Carter II, Duke, 45

S Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44

Third-Team Specialists

PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49

P Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59

SP Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81