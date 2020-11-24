Clemson No. 3 in first College Football Playoff rankings, Coastal Carolina No. 20

CLEMSON — Clemson checked in at No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Ohio State rounded out the top four.

Upstart Coastal Carolina, 8-0 and in first-place in the Sun Belt Conference, is No. 20.

This is Coastal Carolina's first time in the CFP rankings. The Chanticleers, who are ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll, beat Appalachian State 34-23 this past weekend.

Coach Jamey Chadwell, a former Charleston Southern assistant, has guided the program to its first eight-win season.

The Tigers haven't played since a 47-40 double overtime loss to the Fighting Irish on Nov. 7, but coach Dabo Swinney believes the committee has more than enough tape on which to evaluate Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC).

"We've played more games than most teams are going to play all year," Swinney said earlier Tuesday. "They can put us wherever they want to put us, and it doesn't matter. What matters for us is trying to get to the ACC Championship."

Swinney added the Tigers' focus is on this coming Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh. The team's goal is to earn a spot in the ACC Championship game Dec. 19 in Charlotte.

"If we get there, the ACC Champion is going to be in the Playoff," he said. "It's just that simple."

Texas A&M checked in at No. 5, while Florida, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Georgia and Miami round out the top 10.

The College Football playoff national semifinals are on Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl. The national championship game will be Jan. 11 in Miami.