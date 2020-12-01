Clemson No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings, Coastal Carolina 18

CLEMSON — Clemson remained at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Ohio State held steady to round out the top four.

Coastal Carolina, 9-0 and atop the Sun Belt Conference, jumped two spots to No. 18 after earning a spot in the rankings for the first time last week.

In another first, ESPN's College GameDay will be on site Saturday when the Chanticleers host Liberty. It's another crowning moment for the program led by coach Jamey Chadwell, a former Charleston Southern assistant. Coastal Carolina is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Clemson (8-1, 7-1) can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game Dec. 19 with a win this weekend at Virginia Tech. The Fighting Irish have already earned a spot in the title game. The ACC on Tuesday announced both teams will be off Dec. 12.

Texas A&M checked in at No. 5, with Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia, Iowa State and Miami rounding out the top 10.

The College Football playoff national semifinals are on Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl. The national championship game will be Jan. 11 in Miami.