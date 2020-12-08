Clemson No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings, Coastal Carolina 13

CLEMSON — Clemson held steady at No. 3 in the latest College Football rankings Tuesday night. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Ohio State also stayed put.

Coastal Carolina, which defeated No. 18 BYU 22-17 on Saturday in what many consider to be the best game of the season so far, moved up five spots to No. 13.

The Chanticleers (10-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) conclude the regular season this weekend at Troy.

The Tigers (9-1, 8-1 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech 45-10 last weekend and challenge the Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game Dec. 19 in Charlotte. Clemson is likely to clinch a spot in the CFP national semifinals with a conference title win.

Coastal Carolina is unlikely to earn a Playoff berth, but the Chanticleers have been one of the best stories of the season. Picked by many to finish last in the Sun Belt entering the campaign, Coastal Carolina has become nationally relevant under coach Jamey Chadwell, a former Charleston southern assistant. ESPN's College GameDay was on hand for the BYU game.

The Chanticleers are ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Texas A&M checked in at No. 5 with Florida, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Georgia and Miami rounding out the top 10.

The College Football playoff national semifinals will be Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl, but the Post and Courier reported Tuesday that CFP officials are looking for alternate options for the game scheduled at the Rose Bowl because of COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions in California.

The national championship game will be Jan. 11 in Miami.