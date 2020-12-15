Clemson No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings, Coastal Carolina 12

CLEMSON — In the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, Clemson on Tuesday checked in at No. 3.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Ohio State rounded out the top four.

Coastal Carolina, 11-0 and coming off a 42-38 win over Troy, moved up one spot to No. 12.

The committee's final rankings will be revealed Sunday at noon.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's team is likely to earn a sixth straight Playoff bid with a win over the Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game Saturday.

The Chanticleers' path to the Playoff is steeper, but Coastal Carolina can help its cause with a win over No. 19 Louisiana on Saturday in the Sun Belt Championship game. The Chanticleers, coached by former Charleston Southern coach Jamey Chadwell, are ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll.

No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Cincinnati and No. 10 Oklahoma rounded out the top 10.

The College Football playoff national semifinals will be Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl, but the Post and Courier reported last week that CFP officials are looking for alternate options for the game scheduled at the Rose Bowl because of COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions in California.

The national championship game will be Jan. 11 in Miami.