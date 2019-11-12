CLEMSON — Tuesday's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff rankings is not final. There are several more games to play, and opportunities for complexion-altering upsets abound.

But Clemson football fans have reason to be excited. The Tigers, who were slotted No. 5 in last week's rankings, moved up to No. 3 on Tuesday.

LSU, fresh off its win over Alabama, checked in at No. 1, and Ohio State fell one spot to No. 2. Georgia checked in at No. 4, with Alabama at No. 5 and Oregon at No. 6.

Clemson defeated N.C. State, 55-10, this past Saturday, marking coach Dabo Swinney's team's fifth straight blowout win. The lone blip on the Tigers' resume is a too-close 21-20 win at North Carolina on Sept. 28.

But Clemson now controls its own fate. So long as it can pick up expected wins over Wake Forest and South Carolina in its final two regular seasons, and earn a fifth straight ACC Championship against the representative from the crowded, underpeforming Coastal Division, Clemson is likely to earn a spot in the Playoff for the fifth straight season.

"We're built for November. We're built for the postseason," Swinney said last week. "Everything builds to this, and I love it. A lot on the line every week, and there's very few teams that are in that position, and we're one of those teams."

Much can happen between now and when the final rankings are released. The passing of time gives context for victories and defeats and allows space for narratives to blossom. But the weekly updates make for compelling discussion and drive interest in the sport's biggest programs — Clemson included.

"It's fun," Swinney said. "It's great and creates a lot of fun stuff to write about."

Seniors reflect on final home game

Gage Cervenka doesn't think he'll be able to control himself when he runs down The Hill for the final time Saturday.

"I'm probably going to cry," the offensive lineman said.

The Tigers' game against Wake Forest will be emotional for Cervenka and the rest of the senior class, which will be honored before the game. The class has a 51-3 overall record over the past four seasons and is 26-1 at Death Valley.

Cervenka has a stronger connection to the program than most. He grew up coming to football camps at Clemson, and a framed Tigers poster in his house is marked by a handwritten note from Swinney: "You're going to be a Tiger one day."

"This has been a dream of mine," Cervenka said. "I've always wanted, kind of, to be where I am today. So, I'll be very emotional. I try not to think about it because I don't want it to affect my preparation."

Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum said he's grown as a person in his four years with the Tigers. Tuesday, he thought back to how nervous he felt when he first got to Clemson.

"I can just visualize my 18, 17-year-old self coming here and being so shy and so worried," Anchrum said. "If I could say anything to my kid self again, it'd be like, 'Don't worry. It's going to be a good one.'"

Safety Tanner Muse will look for his parents in the crowd, as he's done throughout his career. His father has a distinct whistle that catches his attention, at which point Muse looks over to the right of the student section, where his parents sit.

His father shrugs his shoulders, playfully challenging Muse to make an impact, and his mother cheers and flails her arms.

"I always try to find my parents before the game," Muse said. "I got to find [my mother], or I will not have a good game."