Clemson men's basketball team begins workouts with 'more better players'

CLEMSON — Few athletes can better speak to the swiftness with which the coronavirus tore through the sports calendar than members of Clemson's basketball team.

The Tigers, and their coach Brad Brownell, were in their Greensboro Coliseum locker room March 12, preparing for their second-round ACC Tournament game when word got out: The rest of the league tournament was canceled because of the rapid spread of the virus. Soon, all sports — and the nation — would be put on hold.

The emotions that flooded the Clemson roster then are difficult for Brownell to explain, even now, as the Tigers begin team workouts this week. And there's no doubt the virus continued to impact returning Clemson players in the months of isolation that followed.

That was this week as players returned in two groups of six, with everyone — including coaches — wearing masks.

"It's hard for the players," Brownell said of the masks. "You don't breath as well. (Players are) not in as good a shape as you'd like them to be, because they haven't been working (out) like that for four months.

"They've been doing some things on their own. But it's never probably as hard as it is when you have coaches there, at times. So they're a little out of shape. And you're wearing a mask, so it's ... more challenging."

Another challenge is injuries, which shadowed the program last season and don't appear ready to let up.

Forward Jonathan Baehre, the senior from Wiesbaden, Germany, tore his ACL twice last season and faces a long road back. And John Newman III, a junior guard, tweaked his knee in Clemson's last game of the season.

Brownell, though, is optimistic Newman — who averaged 9.5 points per game last season — will be ready for the start of the season, after recently having his knee scoped. The coach also feels good about senior guard Clyde Trapp, who tore his ACL last June and never fully recovered.

"He'll be better this year," Brownell said. "He just now is starting to practice without a brace. So I think that'll help his mobility. He's just got to get to where he can completely trust it."

If things break in the right direction, Brownell believes this iteration of the Tigers could be among the strongest in recent memory.

"We have some depth this year," Brownell said. "That's one of our strengths. I think we have more better players than we've had in a couple years, if we're healthy."

The group will be anchored by Aamir Simms, the 6-8½ forward who tested the NBA draft waters only to return to Clemson for his senior season. Simms, who last season led the team in points (13 per game), rebounds (7.2 per game), assists (2.6 per game) and blocks (.8 per game), is expected to take on more of a leadership role.

Simms has already taken freshman forward PJ Hall under his wing, Brownell said, much like Donte Grantham and Elijah Thomas did for Simms when he entered the program.

Hall was the No. 1 recruit in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2020 and figures to be a program cornerstone. When he'll play his first college game is unclear, though; schedules have yet to be released for the coming season.

As much as the sports world continues to come to terms with shifting norms, Brownell is excited he can be with his team again. He spent the past few months communicating with players primarily through calls and texts, bidding the occasional visit to guys in their apartments.

This week, finally, the Tigers returned to some semblance of normalcy.

"Everybody has a bounce in their step," Brownell said. "It's kind of a new normal right now. But it doesn't take away from the fact that you're out there working on your game. Working as a team. Doing things that you really enjoy, together."