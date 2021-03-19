Clemson men's basketball senior defends Brad Brownell after NCAA Tournament loss

CLEMSON — If Clemson fans knew the real Brad Bronwell, Clyde Trapp believes, they might have a different perspective on the veteran Clemson coach.

That’s not possible, of course; major college sports programs build walls between themselves and the public, serving up half-baked portraits of players and coaches carefully curated by public relations experts.

Trapp, the senior Tigers guard, is one of the few who's seen behind the curtain. Browell's a loving coach, Trapp insists, who wants to see his players grow as men.

So it bothers Trapp when he reads the hateful comments fans direct toward Brownell on social media, more of which flooded in March 19 after No. 7-seed Clemson's season-ending 60-56 loss to No. 10-seed Rutgers in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights, who won their first tournament game in 38 years, will play No. 2-seed Houston in the second round March 21.

"If people were to sit there and talk to coach Brownell, they would figure out he's human, like, he's a great man," Trapp said. "He wants the best for every single player on the team, from the star player to the walk-on."

The nasty comments rolled in March 19 after Clemson's nail-biting defeat. Some of the distaste was directed at Brownell's decision not to call for the Tigers to foul the Scarlet Knights after Rutgers got the ball back with 37 seconds left and Clemson trailing by 2.

Instead of forcing Rutgers to seal the win on the free-throw line, Brownell trusted his defense to get a stop. But Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker sneaked in a layup that put Rutgers ahead for good.

"I was very hesitant about opening the court in that situation and giving up a dunk," Brownell said. "Looked like we had a chance, got a deflection on it. Got through, bounced to their guy, they laid it up. It made the difference."

Afterwards Brownell labeled the season a success. The Tigers finished 16-8, he noted, with wins over teams like Alabama (a No. 2 seed) and Florida State (a No. 4 seed).

Trapp echoed that sentiment, adding he believes the Tigers to be on the upswing after their second tournament berth in four seasons. But fans can be fickle, especially when they've gotten used to coach Dabo Swinney's dominance on the football field.

"Clemson basketball isn't the bottom of the ACC," Trapp said. "We've been trying to fight for that respect all four years I've been here."

The game's critical possession came with 40 seconds and Rutgers leading 58-56. Out of a timeout, Trapp took the inbound, passed to Simms and cut to the basket. They made eye contact but Simms elected not to pass, and instead dribbled into the lane. But Simms, who led the team this season in almost every statistical category, was called for traveling.

"I have all the confidence in the world in Aamir," Trapp said. "He's made that play so many times and it's proven at Miami, Georgia Tech. Florida State he made a late bucket off that play. ... We just had a bad draw of the hand."

Bad draw or not, the result spelled Clemson's exit from the Indianapolis bubble, leaving the Tigers to diagnose what went wrong.

The postmortem will likely start with the offense, which was too dependent on Simms at times. The forward scored a team-high 15 points in the loss, with Trapp adding 14 and forward Hunter Tyson 10.

But the team shot a combined 35.6 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from long range.

Some of the fan bases' frustration will be directed at Brownell, Trapp knows, like it always is. He said he and Simms often marvel at how their coach absorbs so much criticism and keeps pushing forward.

"Just like we read things on Twitter, coach Brownell can read things on Twitter," Trapp said. "I know that he's seen it, and he knows that we know he sees it. The best thing for us to do is just to be there, and let him know that we support him, just like he supports us."