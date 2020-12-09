Clemson men's basketball rolls past Maryland at home, extending undefeated run

CLEMSON — The noise built with each dribble, reaching a crescendo when Al-Amir Dawes reached the top of the key. That's when the Clemson guard stopped. Abruptly. The Maryland defense didn't see it coming.

Like any good entertainer, Dawes had a celebration ready. He jammed three fingers to his temple after his 3-pointer fell through the netting, knowing he'd put an end to the Terps' comeback effort.

Dawes scored six of his 12 points in a two-minute span Wednesday night. The burst came at an opportune time. The Terps were in the middle of a 17-4 run, but after Dawes' theatrics the team rolled to the 67-51 win.

Forward Amir Simms recorded game highs in points (16) and rebounds (seven). Guard John Newman III chipped in with 12 points as Clemson put together an impressive performance against the defending co-Big Ten regular season champion.

"We've been waiting a long time," Newman said. "We felt like we were one of the best teams out. ... Being able to show that and speak our things into existence, and see that's happening, it's been good."

Clemson (4-0) dominated Maryland (4-1) in the early going. The Tigers led 38-15 at the half and held the Terps to 6-of-23 shooting.

"An incredible first half performance for our team," coach Brad Brownell said. "I thought we played about as well you could play in the first half."

Maryland cut the deficit to 12 points after the break, generating frustration from the sparse smattering of fans in attendance. With every shot Terps players rose anxiously from the bench, sensing the momentum shifting.

Dawes put a stop to it.

"Everyone knows Al can make those plays," Simms said. "No one was really surprised by it.

Dawes, a sophomore from Newark, N.J., started 26 of 31 contests last season and averaged 9 points per game. Wednesday, facing a Maryland team that's been an NCAA Tournament regular over the past few seasons, he played a leading role in securing Clemson's win.

But the reason for Clemson's early success, Brownell insisted, is about more than any one player. This iteration of the Tigers is deeper than in years past, he said.

That was evident against the Terps.

"We really expect to win every game," Newman said.

Looking ahead

Clemson plays Alabama on Saturday in a neutral site game in Atlanta, Ga., before embarking on a two-game road trip (No. 15 Virginia Tech, South Carolina.)