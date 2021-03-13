Clemson men's basketball prepares for 1st NCAA Tournament berth in 3 seasons

CLEMSON — When the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed March 14, the Clemson men's basketball team will almost assuredly hear its name called.

Earning a berth is a big accomplishment, and this will mark the first time since the 2017-18 season the Tigers will participate in the 64-team tournament. But coach Brad Brownell's team is hardly content with just showing up in Indianapolis.

"The NCAA Tournament is the reward for your whole season, and it's been a heck of a season. Our guys have accomplished a lot so far," Brownell said. "We obviously have bigger goals in front of us."

The Tigers (16-7) enter the tournament after a dud showing in the ACC Tournament. Fifth-seeded Clemson earned a first-round bye but was upset by 13th-seeded Miami 67-64 in the second round.

With Miami leading by one point late, guard Nick Honor's runner fell short, and the Hurricanes hit two free throws on the other end to seal the win. Some expected forward Aamir Simms, the team's face, would be positioned to take the shot with the game on the line.

"Nick thought he had his shot, and he took it," Simms said. "I don't think it was designed for me specifically."

There were some positives to take from the defeat, though. The Tigers shot 12 of 23 (52 percent) from long range, which Simms said could give the team momentum going into the national tournament.

Clemson's problems, he said, are on the defensive end of the ball.

"We're just having too many mental lapses," said Simms, who recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the loss. "We've got to come together as a team and figure it out, how to get back to our defensive roots."

The Tigers under Brownell have always played their best when the defense is clicking. Even with the Miami loss, during which the Hurricanes shot 54 percent from the field, Clemson ranks 21st in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency (90.1).

With the team's early exit from the conference tournament, Clemson will benefit from extra rest time after a grueling season, during which there were two COVID-19 pauses.

Even as the country inches back to normal, the NCAA Tournament will be held in a bubble in Indianapolis with limited attendance, stripping the event of much of its pageantry.

"The last time we went, a couple years back, an incredible experience when you go to your hotel. Your fan base is there, your band is there, and everyone is cheering and patting you on the back," Brownell said. "You're not going to have any of that."

Clemson hardly minds. The Tigers have already grinded through trying circumstances, and the ultimate reward is within reach.

"We'll be excited and ready to roll," Brownell said.