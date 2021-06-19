Clemson men's basketball hopes to compete with new additions

CLEMSON — The Clemson men's basketball team bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round this season after losing to Rutgers 60-56.

The result served as a Rorschach test for Tigers fans. Supporters of coach Brad Brownell pointed to the team's second tournament berth in four seasons; detractors noted Clemson has made it out of the first round just once in Brownell's 11 seasons.

Brownell will be back in 2021-22, but the roster will look a lot different. Still, the veteran coach believes the Tigers have the infrastructure in place to build on this past season.

Clemson's roster stands at 11 players, meaning there could be more additions as the summer rolls on, but here's a look at how things stand now.

Who's gone

Forward Aamir Simms, the program's face the past two seasons, hired an agent ahead of the NBA draft and will not return to Clemson.

Guard Clyde Trapp and forward Jonathan Baehre, the Tigers' other two seniors in 2020-21, will also not be back. Trapp transferred to Charlotte, and Baehre will pursue a professional career overseas.

Guard John Newman III transferred Cincinnati, and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper went to Marquette.

Though Simms' absence was to be expected, the losses of the others will hurt a Tigers team that prided itself on its depth last season.

Marty Simmons, who'd served as Brownell's special assistant since August of 2018, became head coach at Eastern Illinois University.

Who's new

The Tigers add a pair of coveted graduate transfers in guard David Collins (USF) and forward Naz Bohannon (Youngstown State).

Collins last season led the Bulls in points (12.5 per game) and assists (3.4 per game), in addition to recording 3.5 rebounds per game. Bohannon led the Penguins with 16.5 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game.

“David Collins is a proven player at the high major level,” Brownell said. “He’s a strong, physical guard who excels making plays in the open court and he consistently puts pressure on the defense by attacking the paint. Adding David to our team certainly bolsters our depth at the position and versatility on the wing."

“Naz Bohannon assuredly adds physicality and toughness to our team," Brownell said of Bohannon. "He is a relentless rebounder who enjoys mixing it up inside on both ends of the floor. While his scoring and rebounding numbers stand out, our staff was equally impressed by his vision and willingness to get shots for his teammates.”

The Tigers also add a pair of 3-star freshmen in guard Josh Beadle and forward Ian Schieffelin. The 6-3, 168-pound Beadle averaged 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals as a Cardinal Newman senior. Schieffelin, meanwhile, averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Grayson (Loganville, Ga.).

Who's returning

The Tigers return three of their top four scorers in guards Al-Amir Dawes (nine points) and Nick Honor (8.1 points), and forward Hunter Tyson (7.5).

Brownell also brings back sharpshooter Alex Hemenway, who shot 39 percent from long range. Sophomores forward PJ Hall and guard Chase Hunter will look to build on their roles from last season, and walk-on Parker Fox will provide energy off the bench.

Hall, in particular, could be in line for a breakout campaign. The 6-10 Spartanburg native, who entered the program as the No. 1 ranked recruit in the state of South Carolina, spent last season shadowing Simms. The Tigers hope Hall can take a big step forward in his second season.