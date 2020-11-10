You are the owner of this article.
Clemson men's basketball home schedule includes FSU, UNC clashes

  • Updated
ACC Boston College Clemson Basketball (copy)

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell. File/Frank Franklin II/AP

CLEMSON — The Clemson men's basketball team's basketball schedule for the upcoming season was released Tuesday and includes home games against Florida State and North Carolina.

The Tigers will host the Seminoles either Dec. 29 or Dec. 30, and the Tar Heels either Feb. 2 or Feb. 3.

Clemson will play at South Carolina but the date has not been finalized.

Coach Brad Brownell's team opens the season Nov. 25 against Mississippi State as part of the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Fla. Clemson will then play either Purdue or Liberty the following day.

In the ACC/Big Ten challenge, the Tigers will host Maryland on Dec. 9.

The Tigers play at Duke on Jan. 30. 

Other notable home conference opponents include N.C.  State (Jan. 5 or Jan. 6), Virginia (Jan. 16) Syracuse (Feb. 6), Miami (Feb. 27), Louisville (March 2 or March 3). Clemson's final regular season game will be against Pittsburgh on either March 5 or March 6.

The Tigers return star forward Aamir Simms, who last season led the team in points per game (13), rebounds per game (7.2), assists per game (2.6) and blocks per game (.8). Clemson finished last season's coronavirus-shortened campaign with a 16-15 record. 

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

