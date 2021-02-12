Clemson men's basketball edges Georgia Tech on last-second shot

CLEMSON — There was no time for a play call. The clock was screeching to a halt, and the Clemson men's basketball team was trailing by two. Muscle memory took over for the Tigers.
Star forward Aamir Simms set a high ball screen, and guard Nick Honor pulled up from behind the arc. His 3-pointer clanged in off the backboard and delivered the Tigers a thrilling 74-72 victory over Georgia Tech as time expired Friday evening at Littlejohn Coliseum.
"Sometimes you just to throw it all together," Simms said, "and hope God answers your prayer."
Divine intervention or not, Clemson (13-5, 7-5 ACC) grinded out what coach Brad Brownell called a "heck of a win" for its third straight victory. The team shot 24 of 52 from the floor and 9 of 18 from long range, while outrebounding the Yellow Jackets 31-24.
The final rebound came as something of a surprise. Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado, a Brooklyn native with a New York edge, took to the free-throw line with 8 seconds left and the chance to push the Yellow Jackets' lead to 74-71.
Instead, he missed the first attempt. And then he missed the second.
"Thank you to Jose for missing those," Simms said.
It was a satisfying sequence for a Tigers team that's battled with Alvarado the past four seasons. Alvarado averages 17.6 points per game, but on Friday the Tigers — and specifically guard Al-Amir Dawes — held him to 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
"He fights on you on every possession," Brownell said. "Al, that's one of his great strengths, he's got toughness too."
Simms led the way for Clemson with a career-high tying 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting to go along with three assists and rebounds. Before the game he was honored with a basketball commemorating his passing the 1,000-career-points threshold, but it was the screen he set in the night's waning moments that he was most proud of.
"It was probably one of the cleanest looks I had got all night," said Honor, who scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with three assists. "I know we could've probably got the two, but I felt like I was in range so I let it go."
Every season is a grind, but this campaign has been especially so. After a midseason COVID-19 the team stumbled and lost three in a row.
Clemson has turned a corner, though, and Friday's win keeps it in sixth place in the ACC and on pace for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Honor's theatrics provided reason for excitement, but not necessarily celebration. Not in a pandemic. Instead he planned to spend a quiet night with his mom and his sister. Then it's back to work, when on Feb. 17 the Tigers challenge Notre Dame on the road.