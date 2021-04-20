Clemson men's basketball adds graduate transfer guard

CLEMSON — This time, the NCAA transfer portal worked in Clemson's favor.

After losing three rotation players in recent weeks, the men's basketball team added former South Florida guard David Collins on April 20.

Collins, a 6-4 senior, led the Bulls last season with 12.5 points per game, 3.4 assists per game and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 42 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from long range.

The addition of Collins will help offset the departures of guards Clyde Trapp (Charlotte) and John Newman III (UNC Greensboro) and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette).

Clemson also lost senior forward Aamir Simms, the team's best player and leading scorer, to the NBA draft.

The Tigers could add more players via the transfer portal in the coming weeks. The NCAA is no longer mandating that players who transfer must sit out one season, and more than 1,000 players are in the portal.

Clemson went 16-8 in 2020-21, earning a bid to a second NCAA Tournament in four seasons.