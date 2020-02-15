Clemson men upset No. 5 Louisville, capture another signature win in uneven season

CLEMSON — For a moment, Aamir Simms stood alone at center court, his arms aloft. In the seconds to come he'd be swarmed by giddy Clemson fans, who had stormed the Littlejohn Coliseum court Saturday in celebration of another improbable victory.

But in the space before all the complicated emotions of a tortured fan base coalesced in a mob, Simms, the face of the program, felt a wave of surreality wash over him. The Tigers, again, had toppled an ACC giant.

Clemson defeated No. 5 Louisville 77-62 on Saturday, providing another high in a season that's refused to follow a straight line. Though Saturday marked the first time since 1979-80 the Tigers have beaten a second top-five team in a season — they beat then-No. 2 Duke on Jan. 14. — the program's NCAA Tournament hopes are still dim, given a string of difficult to explain losses.

But on Saturday, Clemson players and coaches opted not to think through postseason game theory. They chose to live in the moment. And what a moment it was.

"They lit, for sure," guard John Newman III said of the home crowd.

The excitement was warranted. The Tigers snatched the lead from the Cardinals two minutes in the contest and never relinquished it. In doing so, coach Brad Brownell said, the Tigers actualized the full scope of their ability.

Louisville is now reeling. The Cardinals will assuredly tumble in the next AP poll, having fallen to Clemson three days after getting upset by Georgia Tech 64-58 on the road. Louisville coach Chris Mack was dumbfounded Saturday.

"I'm not going to be able to answer a lot of your questions about our team," Mack said as he began to address the assembled media. "We're not playing very well. I own that. I got to figure out a way to get better. But until I can watch the film, having some one-on-one conversations, I see the same thing as you do."

What he saw was a Clemson team battling for relevance. He saw Newman pour in a career-high 23 points, capped by a one-handed dunk with 1:24 left over a sleeping Louisville defense. He saw the Tigers shoot 51 percent from the field, and he saw a fan base give itself over to euphoria.

Amid the on-court fireworks, Clemson took a moment to honor five former players from the 2017-18 team. Donte Grantham, Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell, Mark Donnal and Lyles Davis stood in front of a basket and waved during a first-half timeout as attention turned to the Sweet 16 banner commemorating that campaign hanging from the rafters.

It's unclear if the Tigers will have a strong enough resume to convince the selection committee to give them a tournament bid, but Saturday's win — which came three days after Clemson snapped a three-game skid with a 72-52 win at Pitt — provided a loud argument for such an honor.

It was the product of urgency. Before the game, Simms said, assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean offered a reminder: The team would not play again for seven days. "Empty your tanks," Dean told them.

Simms obliged. The forward, who scored 13 points to go along with six assists, four rebounds and a steal, could hardly wipe the smile off his face afterward. But he was tired. Signature wins and court stormings sap one's energy.

"Have a good evening," Simms said, as he shuffled off the postgame interview podium. "I'm going to sleep!"

Brownell champions ACC

The common perception among college basketball fans and pundits is this has been a weaker season for the ACC, and as such the conference is only likely to receive four national tournament bids.

Duke, Louisville, Florida State and Virginia occupy the top four spots in the conference standings, with N.C. State and Syracuse also ahead of Clemson. After his team's win Saturday, Brownell argued the league should be held in higher regard.

"There are a lot of times when you can play pretty good basketball in this league, but because of the quality of the competition, it's not going to be enough some nights," he said. "We only got four teams right now that they think are going to make it. I would tell you that a lot of that happens because of what happens in the pre-conference, non-conference scheduling. It's almost like, whatever happens before, your conference gets labeled."

Brownell did concede the league is not as top heavy last season, when Virginia, Duke and North Carolina earned three of the tournament's four No. 1 seeds. But he argued the ACC is strong in other ways.

"The teams at the bottom of the league are better," he said. "Whoever you want to say can beat anybody on any given night."

Saturday was proof of that; despite Louisville's shock loss at Georgia Tech, few expected Clemson to walk away with the win. The Tigers, instead, flipped the narrative once again.

Looking ahead

Clemson doesn't play again until next Saturday, on the road at Boston College (12-13, 6-8).