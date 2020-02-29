Clemson men upset No. 6 FSU, earn third top-six win

CLEMSON — Littlejohn Coliseum was about ready to boil over, full as it was with anxiety and tension and NCAA Tournament dreams. Brad Brownell ripped off his suit jacket. The coach needed room to breath.

Minutes later Clemson's home court was stuffed with fans, having served as the backdrop for a storming yet again. In defeating No. 6 Florida State, 70-69, on Saturday afternoon, the Tigers picked up their third win over a top-six team this season — all of which have come at home.

Clemson's home court histrionics might very well deliver the program the most improbable of national tournament berths — but things would be a lot clearer if the Tigers' production was similar on the road.

"The wins are unbelievable and they enjoy the heck out of 'em for a day or two. They get past them pretty quick," Brownell said. "Just like sometimes when we lose, they get past them a little quicker than I would like, and sometimes quicker than they should. I think that's a problem."

Saturday's affair came down to the wire, as Clemson home games are wont to do. The Tigers led 68-67 with 17 seconds left, only to see Florida State guard Trent Forrest convert a one-handed floater in the paint that put the Seminoles ahead.

Al-Amir Dawes (18 points) played hero for Clemson. With the clock ticking down, the freshman sprinted down the floor, dribbled through defenders and delivered the game-winning layup. A Florida State heave at the buzzer proved fruitless. Fans jumped from their seats as the orange orb sailed through the air, untouched.

"It was a like a heartbeating moment," Dawes said. "I was like 'I'm gonna just get it and go. The outcome is going to be the outcome.'"

The result continued what has been an uneven season for much of the ACC. The Seminoles, for instance, throttled No. 11 Louisville earlier in the week in an 82-67 rout. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton pushed back at the suggestion his team had not yet come down from that win.

"It would be very disrespectful to how well (Clemson) played for me to even imply we were on an emotional high," Hamilton said.

John Newman III also scored 18 points for the Tigers, who trailed 39-32 at halftime. Clemson fell, 68-59, at Georgia Tech on Tuesday, in a defeat that seemed to put its postseason hopes in jeopardy.

Four days later, the Tigers once again delivered a thrilling moment in front of their home crowd. It cost Brownell his suit jacket. He's isn't quite sure why he stripped to his shirt, but he's happy with the results.

"(It) might come off more now."

Al-Amir Dawes comes through

After Forrest put the Seminoles ahead in the final moments, Clemson inbounded the ball to Dawes. Brownell had a simple message from the sideline:

"Get to the basket! Get to the basket! Get to the basket!"

There have been times this season, Brownell conceded, that Dawes has gotten the Tigers in trouble. Brownell said mistakes the freshman made cost the team games against Virginia Tech (Nov. 5) and Miami (Dec. 31).

But after Dawes delivered the game-winner Saturday, Brownell insisted he does not want the guard to change.

"We don't want him to lose that aggressiveness that he plays with. We don't want him to turn into somebody he's not," Brownell said. "He and I are going to have a love-hate relationship about some of those things. His fight is why we recruited him. I wanted a guy like that."

Looking ahead

Clemson looks for revenge Wednesday evening at Virginia Tech. The Hokies defeated the Tigers, 67-60, at Littlejohn on Nov. 5.