CLEMSON — So much was different by the time Clyde Trapp rose from the hardwood late Tuesday night, his layup having fallen through the net inside a thumping Littlejohn Coliseum.

The game — a 71-70 Tigers win over Syracuse — had all but been decided. Trapp, a junior whose drawn the ire of fans for recent struggles at the free-throw line, had delivered a season-defining moment. And Clemson's NCAA Tournament chances, put on life support with a slow start to the season, had been given new life.

"Just a fantastic basketball game," coach Brad Brownell said afterward, and he had reason to be giddy. Trapp's game-winning layup with two seconds left helped deliver the Tigers' fifth win in seven games, this one against a team higher than Clemson in the ACC standings.

It was Clemson's first contest since Sunday, when the basketball world was rocked by the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

The tragedy hit hard for Clemson players, including Tevin Mack, who said Bryant was an inspiration for his generation.

"He was kind of like our first role model," Mack said of Bryant. "Somebody that worked hard and was successful at what he did."

Mack honored Bryant with his play Tuesday, pouring in a career-high 32 points in the victory by finding success in the high post. He wasn't the only Tigers player with big offensive contributions. Trapp scored 17 points, and the team shot 26-of-54 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Syracuse (13-8, 6-4 ACC), led by 22 points each from guard Buddy Boeheim and forward Elijah Hughes, had two chances to take the lead in the game's final moments but missed both opportunities. Instead Clemson (11-9, 5-5) celebrated another thrilling win in a month full of excitement.

Healing Louisville lamentation

Brownell was disappointed in his team's performance Saturday, when Louisville rolled to an 80-62 win over Clemson. He said he considered scheduling two hard practices after the team returned home.

"Being a little wiser and older, I decided not to," he said.

One hard practice would do. Brownell's softer approach worked. Clemson trailed, 35-33, at halftime Tuesday and then withstood several big baskets from the Orange, including a 3-pointer from guard Joseph Girard III with 1:34 left that gave Syracuse a 70-67 lead.

"The second half was a back-and-forth street fight," Brownell said.

In the end, it was Trapp and Clemson standing tall.

Aamir Simms struggles

Trapp and Mack were the only Tigers players to score in double-figures Tuesday.

Forward Aamir Simms, who scored 25 points in the team's win over then-No. 3 Duke on Jan. 14, was held to two points on 1-for-4 shooting against the Orange.

His one basket, with 1:11 left that cut Clemson's deficit to one, was meaningful. But his lack of production on a night that Clemson found itself in a tight conference matchup was glaring and continued a concerning trend: Simms, championed as the face of this team's turnaround just a couple weeks ago, has now failed to reach double-digit scoring in three straight games.

Looking ahead

Clemson hits the road Saturday to play at Wake Forest, after edging the Demon Deacons, 71-68, at home last week.