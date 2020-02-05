Clemson men's basketball's comeback effort falls short at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Brad Brownell waited for his Clemson players to jog off the floor Wednesday. Then he shuffled behind, his eyes fixed on his black dress shoes, the reality of another lost opportunity settling in.
The Tigers entered John Paul Jones Arena with the chance to knock off Virginia, the defending national champion. Instead Clemson fell, 51-44, further hurting its already slim NCAA Tournament chances. The Tigers have now dropped 10 consecutive games to the Cavaliers.
Forward Aamir Simms led the team with 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting and blocked two shots. Guards Al-Amir Dawes and Tevin Mack poured in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Clemson, which never led, cut Virginia's lead to three points when John Newman III hit a layup with 2:19 remaining, but the Tigers couldn't make the necessary shots down the stretch to claim the upset.
"Virginia's just an outstanding defensive team," Brownell said. "They make it really hard on you. It's hard to score. We had some chances, had some looks. And we've struggled to make those big time threes on the road that you need to win games like this. And unfortunately we weren't able to do that."
Indeed, Clemson (11-11, 5-7 ACC) forced a turnover after Newman's layup, but guard Clyde Trapp couldn't get what would've been the tying 3-pointer to fall. Cavaliers forward Braxton Key (19 points) then knocked down the long ball that proved the decisive blow for Virginia (15-6, 7-4).
"He's just an older player that saw that his team needed him to play well," Brownell said of Key. "He took it upon himself to make big shots."
The Tigers have yet to find a player to fill a similar role. Trapp hit the game-winning layup Jan. 28 to push the Tigers past Syracuse, but Clemson has followed that up with its two lowest scoring outputs of the season. Trapp scored four points in a 56-44 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday and he was held scoreless Wednesday.
Simms shines in homecoming
After a three-game slump at the end of January, during which he failed to reach double-digit scoring, Simms turned a corner with 14 points in the Wake Forest loss. He had another big night Wednesday, though it wasn't enough to push Clemson to victory.
Simms spent part of his childhood in Palmyra, Va., and his family still lives in the area. He had a significant cheering section on hand Wednesday.
"This was a game he's obviously been looking forward to," Brownell said. "I'm really pleased that he played well tonight in front of a lot of people. He hadn't played quite as well the last couple games. We have no chance tonight if he doesn't play the way he plays."
Simms' first college start came at Virginia on Jan. 23, 2017.
Zone experimentation
Clemson does not often turn to the zone on defense, but that's what happened late Wednesday after Virginia got out to 26-14 halftime lead. Brownell said the switch gave his team "a chance."
"We did a great job rebounding out of it," he said.
The Tigers did outscore the Cavaliers, 30-25, in the second half, thanks in part to the zone. But it wasn't enough to fend off Virginia in front of its home crowd.
Looking ahead
Clemson looks to snap its two-game losing streak Saturday, when Notre Dame comes to town. The Fighting Irish (14-8, 5-6) defeated Pittsburgh, 80-72, on Wednesday,