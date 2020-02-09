Clemson men's basketball falls to Notre Dame in third straight loss

CLEMSON —Rex Pflueger had been a nuisance to Clemson fans Sunday evening, glaring into the Littlejohn Coliseum crowd and waving his arms as jumper after jumper flew off his fingers and through the rim.

So the Notre Dame guard was met with sarcastic cheers as he jogged to the bench for the final time, having fouled out in the game's final minute. It was a parting jab from a frustrated fan base. Pflueger (18 points) was the leading man in the Fighting Irish's 61-57 over Clemson, which pushed the Tigers further from the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Coach Brad Brownell's team has now lost three games in a row to start February after a resurgent January during which the Tigers went 5-2 and reignited hopes of a postseason run. But in the wake of Sunday's performance, Brownell was dumbfounded.

"I'm surprised that we're struggling as much as we are," he said. "Our guys put time in. We practice. They come in on their own. (Guard) John Newman (III), (forward) Hunter Tyson shoot as much as anybody.

"It's hard. It's hard."

Neither Newman (six points) nor Tyson (three points) made much of an offensive impact Sunday. With forward Aamir Simms (flu) out, guards Tevin Mack and Alex Hemenway poured in 16 points each.

But it wasn't enough against a Notre Dame team led by Pflueger and John Mooney (16 points). With 5:54 remaining, Mooney was fouled on a 3-pointer in front of the Notre Dame bench and converted the free throw to complete a four-point play that put the Tigers in a 47-43 hole.

The momentum did swing back to Clemson (11-12, 5-8 ACC) once more, when Hemenway tied the game at 50 on a pair of free throws fewer than two minutes later. But the Tigers couldn't inch ahead in the game's final minutes, and Pflueger and Mooney put Notre Dame (15-8, 6-6) ahead for good.

Brownell's optimism hasn't run out, though. The Tigers nearly beat Virginia on the road last Wednesday, he pointed out, and they had chances to win Sunday without Simms, who's averaging team highs in points (13.7 per game) and rebounds (7.4 per game).

But the coach pushed back against the suggestion that Clemson's poor performance could be attributed in part to Simms' absence.

"We had enough guys here today to win," he said. "It's a little disrespectful to the team that wins to complain about those kinds of things."

Alex Hemenway has career night

Hemenway is hardly one of Clemson's most feared weapons off the bench; entering Sunday, the guard had played in just six games.

The freshman, who scored a career-high 16 points, provided one of the bright spots for Clemson against the Fighting Irish. He shot 5-of-8 from the floor, 4-of-7 from long range and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.

"That's been my goal every game, just coming in high energy," he said. "Trying to be a guy that can give us a little spark off the bench.

His previous career best came on Jan. 25, when he scored eight points in the Tigers' 80-62 loss at No. 5 Louisville. Perhaps the young guard will continue to provide a spark going forward.

Aaamir Simms' status unclear

Brownell said Simms verbalized he was feeling sick Saturday afternoon. The forward wasn't with the team Sunday, and Brownell said it's unclear if he'll be back for the team's game Wednesday at Pitt.

Center Trey Jemison started in his place and scored four points to go along with seven rebounds and a block in 30 minutes.

"We came into the game, like, 'We're going to win this game, without Aamir,'" Jemison said. "My mindset was to give all I had and fight to the very end."

The fight proved futile. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey acknowledged Simms' absence changed his gameplan and limited the amount of time the Fighting Irish spent in a zone on defense.

"He's hard to deal with, with drives and everything," Brey said of Simms. "He's a big loss for them. And when they have him back, as we've seen in this building, they can beat anybody."

Looking ahead

Clemson hits the road Wednesday to challenge Pitt (15-9, 6-7), which beat Georgia Tech, 73-64, on Saturday.