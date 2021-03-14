You are the owner of this article.
Clemson men earn No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

  • Updated

CLEMSON — The Clemson men's basketball team on March 14 earned the No. 7 seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers on March 19 will play No. 10-seed Rutgers in the first round. This is the Tigers' first appearance in the national tournament since the 2017-18 season.

Clemson (16-7) picked up several notable wins in the regular season, including over SEC champion Alabama and ACC champion Georgia Tech. Coach Brad Brownell's team was upset in the second round of the ACC Tournament by Miami.

In addition to Clemson and Georgia Tech, five more ACC teams earned bids to the national tournament: Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. 

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

