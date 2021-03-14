Clemson men earn No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON — The Clemson men's basketball team on March 14 earned the No. 7 seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers on March 19 will play No. 10-seed Rutgers in the first round. This is the Tigers' first appearance in the national tournament since the 2017-18 season.
Clemson (16-7) picked up several notable wins in the regular season, including over SEC champion Alabama and ACC champion Georgia Tech. Coach Brad Brownell's team was upset in the second round of the ACC Tournament by Miami.
In addition to Clemson and Georgia Tech, five more ACC teams earned bids to the national tournament: Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.