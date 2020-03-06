Clemson men collapse late, fall to Georgia Tech in regular season finale

CLEMSON — In the end, Aamir Simms was left sitting on the court, alone, pondering what could've been. The clock had run out. The handshake line had formed. Clemson, again, had suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

Except this time the Tigers would not get another chance to rebound in front of their home fans. Clemson fell to Georgia Tech, 65-62, on Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in its regular season finale, an emotional low in a season that's been anything but predictable.

"That was a tough one," coach Brad Brownell said. "Let one get away there at the end."

The Tigers had the chance to halt what had been a furious Yellowjackets comeback; Clemson led by eight with 5:15 remaining, only to see Georgia Tech go on an 14-3 run and take a 64-62 lead with 11.7 seconds left.

Brownell called a timeout, drawing up a play for graduate guard Tevin Mack to throw up a 3-pointer out of the corner. Georgia Tech had Mack blanketed, though, so he dribbled out near the top of the perimeter. His long ball fell short, giving the Yellowjackets the ball back.

"That was on me," Mack said.

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (20 points) hit just one of two free throws, though, providing a glimmer of hope for Clemson. The Tigers tossed a long pass across the court to Simms, who tipped the ball to Mack. Again, his 3-pointer missed the mark.

The Clemson (15-15, 9-11) loss ensured Georgia Tech (17-14, 11-9) finished above .500 in conference play for the first time since 2004. Yellowjackets coach Josh Pastner fought back tears afterward, noting he hadn't cried at his wedding or for the births of his three daughters.

"I rarely get like this," he said, choked up. "I don't know what's wrong with me. It's just the emotion of the year probably."

Friday marked the end of the season for the Yellowjackets, who earlier in the week announced they would drop their appeal of an NCAA one-year postseason ban (recruiting violations).

The Tigers do get to play on, with the ACC Tournament set to begin Tuesday. Clemson will likely need to win the conference championship to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Despite earning wins over three teams ranked in the top six (then-No. 2 Duke, then-No. 5 Louisville and then-No. 6 Florida State), the Tigers' resume is dotted with lower quality losses.

But Brownell is proud of his team.

"I won't let a couple of bad games take away from some of the good things this team has done," he said. "This team has grown tremendously. They've dealt with a lot of adversity, with a lot of injuries. And dealt with changing different things within the we played because of personnel.

"We let a game get away from us tonight, and we haven't let that happen very often."

Senior night

The Tigers honored three players Friday whose college eligibility will expire after this season — Mack, guard Curran Scott and forward Paul Grinde, all of whom were graduate transfers.

Mack scored a team-high 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting and registered two blocks. Scott recorded 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench. Grinde did not get into the game.

Looking ahead

The league tournament kicks off Tuesday in Greensboro. The Tigers will learn their seed this weekend.