Clemson men aim for more connectivity in first-round NCAA Tournament game

CLEMSON — Many college basketball coaches speak of their teams exclusively in clichés and platitudes, forgoing substance for empty words.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell is more of the brutally honest type. Take, for example, his comments after the Tigers' 85-50 loss to Virginia on Jan. 16.

"We're not the most talented team in the league," Brownell said Jan. 16. " We can't just show up and play. We don't have a guy we can just throw the ball to and he's going to go make a bunch of plays or score. We have to really work at it, and we have to work together."

When that doesn't happen, when the Tigers miss their cues and leave shooters open, they get in trouble. That's what happened in the team's second-round ACC Tournament loss to Miami, and it what's No. 7-seed Clemson hopes to avoid in March 19's first-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 10-seed Rutgers.

Through 19 games Clemson is holding opponents to 42 percent shooting, but the Hurricanes shot 53.7 percent in their 67-64 win.

"We're having too many mental lapses on defense," forward Aamir Simms said. "We just got to come together as a team and figure out how to get back to our defensive roots."

That'll mean looking more like the team that held Alabama, which went on to win the SEC Tournament, to 30.4 percent shooting in a 64-56 win on Dec 12; like the team that held North Carolina to 38.6 percent shooting in a 63-50 win on Feb 2.

Eleven Tigers players average more than 9.8 minutes per game, but Simms (13.3 points per game) is the team's lone double-figures scorer. Clemson is at its best when its hard-nosed defense leads to easy offense.

Brownell contrasted his team with Miami, which can rely on Isaiah Wong (17.1 points per game) to create shots by himself.

"We really have to kind of create some other kinds of baskets," Brownell said. "(That's) part of why we bring Aamir away from the basket and open the basket area up for other things. Or, certain games, certainly when Aamir's got it going, we're going to feed him down in there."

Rutgers, meanwhile, has a triumvirate of talented guards in Ron Harper Jr. (15.4 points per game), Jacob Young (14.4) and Geo Baker (10.1).

Brownell likened Rutgers to Florida State in terms of its athleticism and size.

"Physically, they're very gifted," Brownell said. "They can beat you off the bounce. They can beat you in different ways. Guard hard. They're a handful."

If the Tigers (16-7) can get past Rutgers (15-11), in the second round they'll play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 seed Houston and No. 15 seed Cleveland State.

Brownell's team, however, is not looking too far ahead. Despite being the higher seed, Clemson is not favored to beat Rutgers. The Tigers are not flashy, but when they play together, Brownell believes, they can be formidable.

"(Need to) shore up some things defensively, to make sure we're doing things that we need to do, in order to be in the right positions to guard them," Brownell said. "It's really who executes the best and who handles the situation of playing in a big game the best. What players kind of relax and can play."