No. 3 Clemson, No. 22 Virginia square off for ACC title (copy)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is reeling in his latest recruiting class Wednesday. 

 Sean Rayford

CLEMSON — Last season's defensive line was considered by many the best in Clemson history. Tuesday morning, the Tigers officially signed defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the nation, respectively, by ESPN.

Murphy, a 6-foot-5, 271-pound product of Powder Springa, Ga., and Bresee, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound product of Damascus, Md., was joined by many other recruits in making it official with Clemson on Tuesday.

Name                      Pos.   Ht.   Wt.   Hometown (High school)

Bryan Bresee           DT    6-5   290   Damascus, Md (Damascus)

Myles Murphy          DE    6-5   260   Power Springs, Ga. (Hillgrove)   

Demarkcus Bowman RB   5-10  191   Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)

Demonte Capehart   DT   6-4    295   Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Fred Davis II           CB    6-0   192    Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian)

Trenton Simpson     LB     6-3   224    Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek)

Walker Parks           OT    6-5   275     Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass)

Tre Williams            DT    6-2   275     Washington, D.C. (St. John's)

E.J. Williams           WR   6-3   188      Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

Paul Tchio               OG    6-5  299      Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton)

RJ Mickens              S      6-.5 197      Southlake, Tx. (Southlake Carroll)

Mitchell Mayes        OG    6-3.5 306     Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road)

Sergio Allen            ILB   6-0.5  217    Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)

Kevin Swint            ILB   6-2.5  243     Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)

Bryn Tucker            OG   6-5 305        Knoxville, Tn. (Knoxville Catholic)

Malcolm Greene     S    5-10 180  Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)

John Williams        OT   6-5  270   Canton, Ga. (Creekview)

Kobe Pryor            RB   5-10 205   Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown)

Sage Ennis            TE   6-4   220   Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln)

Tyler Venables        S   5-10 191    Central, S.C. (Daniel)

Trent Howard         OG  6-3.5 283   Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian)

Continue to check back throughout Wednesday as Clemson's list of signees will be updated. 

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Tags

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland graduate.