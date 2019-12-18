CLEMSON — Last season's defensive line was considered by many the best in Clemson history. Tuesday morning, the Tigers officially signed defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the top-rated recruit in the nation per 247Sports.

Bresee, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound product of Damascus, Md., was joined by many other recruits in making it official with Clemson on Tuesday.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Bryan Bresee DT 6-5 290 Damascus, Md (Damascus)

Myles Murphy DE 6-5 260 Power Springs, Ga. (Hillgrove)

Demarkcus Bowman RB 5-10 191 Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)

Demonte Capehart DT 6-4 295 Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Fred Davis II CB 6-0 192 Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian)

Trenton Simpson LB 6-3 224 Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek)

Walker Parks OT 6-5 275 Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass)

Tre Williams DT 6-2 275 Washington, D.C. (St. John's)

E.J. Williams WR 6-3 188 Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

Paul Tchio OG 6-5 299 Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton)

RJ Mickens S 6-.5 197 Southlake, Tx. (Southlake Carroll)

Mitchell Mayes OG 6-3.5 306 Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road)

Sergio Allen ILB 6-0.5 217 Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)

Kevin Swint ILB 6-2.5 243 Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)

Bryn Tucker OG 6-5 305 Knoxville, Tn. (Knoxville Catholic)

Malcolm Greene S 5-10 180 Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)

John Williams OT 6-5 270 Canton, Ga. (Creekview)

Kobe Pryor RB 5-10 205 Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown)

Sage Ennis TE 6-4 220 Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln)

Tyler Venables S 5-10 191 Central, S.C. (Daniel)

Trent Howard OG 6-3.5 283 Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian)

Continue to check back throughout Wednesday as Clemson's list of signees will be updated.