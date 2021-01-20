Clemson looking beyond NFL Draft: Here's who is expected back in 2021

CLEMSON — Clemson football will have a distinctly different look in 2021, with its twin superstars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, having departed for the NFL.

Lawrence and Etienne aren't the only key contributors to have declared for the 2021 NFL draft. Also going pro are wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell, along with offensive tackle Jackson Carman.

For all the upheaval on offense, Clemson will return all 11 starters on defense. The unit will look for vindication after allowing 639 yards of total offense in the Tigers' 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl.

Here's a deeper look at the players who opted to return to Clemson instead of taking their talents to the NFL.

James Skalski

Position: Middle linebacker

Year: Sixth

Skinny: Skalski missed three games in 2020 (and sat for most of another game) with a groin injury, but when on the field he provided the Clemson defense with another gear. Notably, in Clemson's win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship, Skalski recorded five tackles and one sack. The linebacker was ejected from the Ohio State game after getting called for targeting and wants to end his Clemson career on a more positive note.

Nolan Turner

Position: Safety

Year: Sixth

Skinny: Coach Dabo Swinney gushed over Turner last season, noting no safety in his Clemson tenure had played as well as Turner. The safety finished second on the team with 66 tackles and will continue to be a leader in 2021. Turner is an example of a lightly recruited player making the most of their opportunity, and he has one more season to burnish his legacy.

Derion Kendrick

Position: Cornerback

Year: Senior

Skinny: Kendrick dealt with disciplinary and injury issues in 2020, and finished with 20 tackles over 382 snaps in nine games. Considered Clemson's best coverage cornerback entering the season, Kendrick was routinely picked on by Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields in the Sugar Bowl. Kendrick will look to change the narrative in his senior season.

Justyn Ross

Position: WR

Year: Redshirt Junior

Skinny: Ross surprised some by announcing last week he would return to Clemson instead of going to the NFL. The 6-3 Ross missed all of 2020 with a congenital fusion in his spine. Clemson is hopeful he'll be cleared by spring practice, at which point he'll participate without contact before making a full return in the fall. If healthy, Ross will provide sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei with an elite option in the pass game.

Baylon Spector

Position: Outside linebacker

Year: Sixth

Skinny: Spector led the team in tackles (72) and was second in tackles for loss (10.5) in 2020, his first season as a starter. Swinney labeled Spector and Skalski the "bruise brothers," and in 2021 the duo will have another chance to turn heads alongside fellow returning starter linebacker Mike Jones Jr.

Xavier Thomas

Position: Defensive end

Year: Senior

Skinny: Thomas had an odd 2020, which he had initially hoped would be his breakout season after a concussion held him back the previous campaign. Thomas came down with COVID-19, and then strep throat, during the offseason and was slow to return to the field. He recorded 11 tackles and 3½ sacks over seven games, but then mysteriously missed the final two games of the campaign in an unspecified "protocol" situation. Next season will be a big one for the former 5-star recruit.

Will Spiers

Position: Punter

Year: Sixth

Skinny: The original walk-on often drew the ire of Clemson fans early in his career, but in 2020 he turned himself into a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding former walk-on in the nation. Spiers averaged 44 yards per punt on 45 attempts, and his return for 2021 gives Clemson some experience in the special teams room.