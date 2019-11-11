CLEMSON — James Skalski wanted to make sure there was one more wonky moment Saturday in Clemson's 55-10 win at N.C. State.

The few Wolfpack fans left at Carter-Finley Stadium had already seen John Simpson, the Tigers' 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman, power into the end zone for a 1-yard score, and they'd already seen N.C. State lose four fumbles — one of which happened when Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary inexplicably dropped the ball despite not being touched.

There were 11 seconds left, and the Tigers had just scored again. Skalski, the starting middle linebacker, approached coach Dabo Swinney with a question. Could he kick the extra point attempt?

Swinney gave Skalski his blessing, and so the redshirt junior jogged onto the field, white neck guard jutting out the back of his jersey. His kick veered left, and Skalski got teased by his teammates.

"He needs to practice a little more," safety Tanner Muse said, smiling.

Skalski's kick, as lighthearted as it was, was not purely a stunt designed for laughs at the end of a blowout. A former soccer player and high school kicker and punter, the 6-foot, 235-pound Skalski is Clemson's emergency kicker.

"He's actually a good kicker," Swinney said. "Everybody thinks its easier than it looks."

Much would have to go wrong for Skalski to fill in at a crucial moment this season. Sophomore B.T. Potter, who temporarily lost his short-yardage duties earlier in the campaign after a string of frustrating misses, is Clemson's starter, and the roster also includes senior Steve Sawicki and freshmen Aidan Swanson and Jonathan Weitz.

Skalski, for what it's worth, does have experience with his feet. At Northgate High in Newnan, Ga., Skalski was named first-team all-state as a linebacker — and to the second-team as a punter. His duties also included kickoffs.

He attempted a kickoff at Clemson two seasons ago, but Saturday represented his first scoring attempt. He joked the miss might've set him back in the eyes of the coaching staff.

"I may have ruined my chance," Skalski said.

On defense, though, Skalski has been been a key player for a unit that's held all 10 of its opponents to fewer than 300 yards. Before the season Swinney suggested the linebacker was primed for a big season, and with two regular season games remaining Skalski is second on the team in tackles (59) and tied for second in sacks (three).

Saturday, he forced a fumble and recorded five tackles and two tackles for loss en route to winning team defensive player of the week honors.

"He could've been player of the week four or five times," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said of Skalski. "He's had a really good year. He's been a great leader for us."

He's likely to take on a bigger role next season. Skalski confirmed Monday he plans to stay at Clemson for his final year of college eligibility.

Perhaps that'll mean another shot an extra point. Venables, for what it's worth, is rooting for such a scenario.

"He's been so money. He let the moment overwhelm him," Venables said. "But give him another chance. I'm a believer in him."