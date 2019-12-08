CLEMSON — Clemson is headed back to the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers were slotted No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will play No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 28. No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma that same day in the Peach Bowl.
This is the fifth straight playoff appearance for Clemson, which torched Virginia, 62-17, in the ACC Championship on Saturday night. The Tigers are looking to win their third national championship in four seasons.
Despite a dominant run through the regular season and a 28-game winning streak, Clemson (13-0) has played with a chip on its shoulder in recent weeks. Many have pointed to Clemson's lack quality of wins — the Tigers rank No. 60 in the nation in strength of schedule, per Jeff Sagarin's ratings — as reason for skepticism.
Coach Dabo Swinney has leaned into that narrative, presenting his team as something of an underdog despite its loaded roster and series of blowout wins. The Tigers have won eight games in a row by at least 30 points, the longest streak in the AP Poll era.
"It's not easy to win, especially to win as many games in a row as these guys have won to get to this point," Swinney said on ESPN's CFP selection show. "This is what happens when you win the ACC Championship."