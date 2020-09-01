Clemson kickoff times announced for games against Wake Forest, Citadel, Notre Dame

CLEMSON — Clemson on Tuesday learned the kickoff times for its first two games of the season.

The Tigers' opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12 will start at 7:30 p.m. and air on ABC. The following week, coach Dabo Swinney's team will be at Death Valley against The Citadel at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Clemson's showdown against Notre Dame on Nov. 7 is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

The Tigers, who have won two of the past four College Football Playoff national championships, are No. 1 in the AP preseason Top 25 poll and in the USA Today preseason football coaches poll.

Clemson will limit home game attendance this season to about 19,000 fans.

Clemson 2020 schedule

Sept. 12: at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: The Citadel, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: Open date

Oct 3: vs. Virginia

Oct. 10: vs. Miami

Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14: Open date

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech