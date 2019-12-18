CLEMSON — Clemson has long had success on the recruiting trail, but in the wake of the Tigers’ second national championship in three years, coach Dabo Swinney hauled in his most impressive class to date on Wednesday’s early signing day.

Wearing an orange blazer and a big smile, Swinney stood at a lectern and gushed over the incoming class of 2020, which is now ranked No. 1 in the nation by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. If it holds through when classes are finalized in February, it would mark Clemson’s first time signing the highest-ranked football recruiting class in the country.

Swinney also announced defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is replacing Brandon Streeter as recruiting coordinator. Streeter, who held the post since 2015, was recently named the team's new passing game coordinator.

“I don’t have any doubts that this group is going to be special,” Swinney said. “It just shows first of all, how our brand has grown, but just so happy that the best players in the country this year are great fits for Clemson. And we were great fits for them.”

Clemson did miss out on 5-star defensive end Jordan Burch, a Columbia native who signed with South Carolina over the Tigers, whose 24-player class included players from 12 states plus Canada.

The group includes D.J. Uiagalelei, the top-rated quarterback prospect in the nation. The Bellflower, Calif., native offered Tigers fans a peek into his ability Saturday in leading St. John Bosco to the CIF Open Division State Championship, throwing for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

Swinney said Uiagalelei, who is expected to back up Trevor Lawrence next season, told him he knew Clemson was the right place on his first visit.

“He’s a breath of fresh air,” Swinney said. “He’s got a skill set that’s special and unique. Some similarities to some of these guys that we’ve had. But he’s unique in his own way ... I bet you we have a packed house for the spring game to see him out there.”

The Tigers’ two highest rated signees, per ESPN, are defensive end Myles Murphy (Power Springs, Ga.) and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (Damascus, Md.), the No. 3 and No. 4 prospects in the nation, respectively. Clemson’s defensive line last year was considered by many the best in program history, and more success could be coming.

DeMarkcus Bowman, a product of Lakeland, Fla., earned high praise from Swinney. He’s the No. 2 rated running back in the class.

“The first time I watched his tape, I told (offensive coordinator/running backs coach) Tony (Elliott), ‘That’s (C.J.) Spiller,’” Swinney said, in reference to the legendary Tigers running back who played eight seasons in the NFL. “ I didn’t know I’d ever see a guy like that again.”

Clemson on Wednesday also flipped defensive back Malcolm Greene, a consensus 4-star recruit from LSU. Greene had previously committed to LSU in October.

There were otherwise few surprises for Clemson, which plays Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl next weekend. The Tigers are now poised to continue their reign of sustained dominance. Clemson, after all, is a national brand.

“Eleven years ago, very few people probably knew where Clemson was, outside of our main footprint,” Swinney said. “Now, literally, we have kids that reach out from all over the country.”

Clemson signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Bryan Bresee DT 6-5 290 Damascus, Md (Damascus)

Myles Murphy DE 6-5 260 Power Springs, Ga. (Hillgrove)

Demarkcus Bowman RB 5-10 191 Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)

Demonte Capehart DT 6-4 295 Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Fred Davis II CB 6-0 192 Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian)

Trenton Simpson LB 6-3 224 Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek)

Walker Parks OT 6-5 275 Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass)

Tre Williams DT 6-2 275 Washington, D.C. (St. John's)

E.J. Williams WR 6-3 188 Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

Paul Tchio OG 6-5 299 Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton)

RJ Mickens S 6-.5 197 Southlake, Tx. (Southlake Carroll)

Mitchell Mayes OG 6-3.5 306 Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road)

Sergio Allen ILB 6-0.5 217 Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)

Kevin Swint ILB 6-2.5 243 Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)

Bryn Tucker OG 6-5 305 Knoxville, Tn. (Knoxville Catholic)

Malcolm Greene S 5-10 180 Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)

John Williams OT 6-5 270 Canton, Ga. (Creekview)

Kobe Pryor RB 5-10 205 Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown)

Sage Ennis TE 6-4 220 Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln)

Tyler Venables S 5-10 191 Central, S.C. (Daniel)

Trent Howard OG 6-3.5 283 Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian)

Tanner Tessman PK 6-3 200 Birmingham, Ala. (FC Dallas Developmental Academy)

Ajou Ajou WR 6-3 210 Brooks, Alberta, Canada (Clearwater Academy International)

Top 10 Classes

Rivals.com

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Texas A&M

6. Georgia

7. Florida

8. Auburn

9. Oklahoma

10. Michigan

19. South Carolina

ESPN

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. LSU

5. Auburn

6. Georgia

7. Florida

8. Texas A&M

9. Michigan

10. Texas

16. South Carolina

24/7

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. LSU

5. Auburn

6. Georgia

7. Florida

8. Texas A&M

9. Michigan

10. Texas

16. South Carolina

South Carolina's Top 20 Recruits

No. Player, School Pos. Ht. Wt. College

1. Jordan Burch, Hammond DE 6-5 255 Committed to USC

2. Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach QB 6-1 190 Signed with USC

3. Alex Huntley, Hammond DT 6-4 280 Committed to USC

4. Jalin Hyatt, Durth Fork WR 6-2 170 Signed with Tennessee

5. Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest QB 6-4 215 Signed with E. Carolina

6. Andru Phillips, Mauldin CB 6-0 180 Signed with Kentucky

7. Tonka Hemmingway, Conway DE 6-2 260 Signed with USC

8. Tyshawn Wannamker, Calhoun Co. OL 6-4 330 Signed with USC

9. Trai Jones, Abbeville OL 6-3 270 Signed with USC

10. O’Donnell Fortune, Sumter CB 6-2 170 Signed with USC

11. Lavel Davis, Woodland WR 6-6 205 Signed with Virginia

12. Tyler Venables, Daniel ATH 5-11 185 Signed with Clemson

13. Lalen Cott, Cheraw WR 6-1 170 Signed with N.C. State

14. Parker Clements, Lugoff-Elgin OL 6-7 270 Signed with Virginia Tech

15. Omarion Dollison, Irmo WR 5-10 175 Signed with S. Florida

16. Rahjai Harris, Byrnes RB 5-10 205 Signed with E. Carolina

17. Jemari Littlejohn, Gaffney LB 6-0 225 Signed with App State

18. Kevon Haigler, Hartsville OL 6-1 220 Signed with App State

29. Christian Miller, Hilton Head CB 5-11 175 ECU, S. Florida

20. Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill DB 6-1 175 Signed with Charlotte

National Top 50 Recruits

No. Player, Hometown Pos. Ht. Wt. College

1. D.J. Uiagalelei, Bellflower, Calif. QB 6-4 235 Signed with Clemson

2. Bryan Bresee, Damascus, MD DT 6-5 290 Signed with Clemson

3. Bryce Young, Santa Ana, Calif. QB 6-0 180 Signed with Alabama

4. Justin Flowe, Upland, Calif. LB 6-3 225 Signed with Oregon

5. Elias Ricks, Bradenton, Fla. CB 6-3 190 Signed with LSU

6. Julian Fleming, Catawissa, Penn. WR 6-3 210 Signed with Ohio State

7. Paris Johnson, Cincinnati DT 6-7 295 Signed with Ohio State

8. Jordan Burch, Hammond DE 6-5 255 Committed to S. Carolina

9. Myles Murphy, Powder Springs, Ga. DE 6-4 255 Signed with Clemson

10. Keylee Ringo, Scottsdale, AZ CB 6-3 195 Georgia, Miami, Ala.

11. Arik Gilbert, Marietta, Ga. TE 6-5 250 Signed with LSU

12. Sav’ell Smalls, Burien, Wash. DE 6-5 240 Signed with Washington

13. Tate Ratledge, Rome, Ga. OL 6-5 295 Signed with Georgia

14. Bijan Robinson, Tucson, AZ RB 6-1 205 Signed with Texas

15. Justin Rogers, Oak Park MI DE 6-4 315 Signed with Kentucky

16. Noah Sewell, Orem Utah LB 6-1 260 Signed with Oregon

17. Darnell Washington, Las Vegas TE 6-7 255 Georgia, Tenn., Miami

18. Broderick Jones, Lithonia, Ga. OL 6-6 300 Signed with Georgia

19. Derek Wingo, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. LB 6-1 215 Signed with Florida

20. Cartavious Rigsby, Hogansville, Ga. RB 6-1 215 Signed with Auburn

21. Rakim Jarrrett, Washington, D.C. WR 6-0 195 Signed with Maryland

22. Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, AL LB 6-2 215 Signed with Alabama

23. Demarkcus Bowman, Lakeland, Fla. RB 5-11 190 Signed with Clemson

24. Chris Braswell, Baltimore OL 6-3 225 Signed with Alabama

25. Jordan Johnson, St. Louis WR 6-2 180 Signed with Norte Dame

26. Trenton Simpson, Charlotte LB 6-3 225 Signed with Clemson

27. Kendal Milton, Clovis, Calif. RB 6-1 215 Signed with Georgia

28. Fred Davis, Jacksonville CB 6-2 180 Signed with Clemson

29. Zachary Evans, Houston RB 6-0 195 LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M

30. Myles Hinton, Norcross, Ga. DT 6-6 310 Signed with Stanford

31. Marshawn Lloyd, Hyattsville, MD RB 5-10 200 Signed with S. Carolina

32. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwell, TX WR 6-1 185 Signed with Ohio State

33. Demond Demas, Rockwell, TX WR 6-3 180 Signed with Texas A&M

34. Drew Sanders, Denton, TX LB 6-5 210 Signed with Alabama

35. Demonte Capehart, Bradenton, Fla. DT 6-6 300 Signed with Clemson

36. Gee Scott, Bellevue, WA WR 6-3 195 Signed with Ohio State

37. Michael Mayer, Park Hills, KY TE 6-5 235 Signed with Notre Dame

38. Mekhail Sherman, Washington D.C. LB 6-4 225 Signed with Georgia

39. Harrison Bailey, Marietta, Ga. QB 6-4 220 Signed with Tennessee

40. Antone Sampah, Woodbridge, VA LB 6-3 220 Signed with LSU

41. C.J. Stroud, Rancho, Calif. QB 6-4 190 Signed with Ohio State

42. Phillip Webb, Sugar Hill, Ga. LB 6-4 215 Signed with LSU

43. Chris Tyree, Chester, Va. RB 5-10 185 Signed with Norte Dame

44. Marcus Rosemy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL WR 6-2 185 Signed with Georgia

45. Chris Morris, W. Memphis, AR OL 6-5 275 Signed with Texas A&M

46. Don Chaney, Miami RB 5-11 180 Signed with Miami

47. Desmond Evans, Sanford, N.C. DE 6-6 240 Signed with N. Carolina

48. Tosh Baker, Phoenix, AZ OL 6-8 275 Signed with Notre Dame

49. Jalen Berger, Ramsey, N.J. RB 6-0 190 Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin

50. Jaylon Jones, Cibolo, TX CB 6-2 185 Signed with Texas A&M