Clemson has faith in Travis Etienne despite fumbles: 'He's going to bounce back'

CLEMSON — Reggie Merriweather remembers fondly the touchdowns he scored as a Clemson running back from 2003-06. All 20 of them.

He remembers the fumbles, too.

There was the one against Florida State. The one against Georgia Tech.

"There's a couple of them, too, where I just got absolutely unloaded on by a defender and dropped the football from blackout," said Merriweather, now a sideline reporter for the Clemson Tigers Radio Network. "You remember the big fumbles."

Travis Etienne, then, might remember one particular miscue for a long time. The senior running back has recorded four fumbles — and lost three of them — over the past four games. The most recent came at a particularly inopportune point.

Late in the second quarter of No. 4 Clemson's primetime bout at No. 2 Notre Dame last Saturday, Etienne mishandled a handoff from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The ball ricocheted into the hands of Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who then returned it 23 yards for the score to give Notre Dame a 10-point advantage. Clemson went on to lose, 47-40, in double overtime.

"He just dropped the ball," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "That's really what happened. He just dropped the ball."

Swinney pointed out, too, that senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers failed to block the blitzing Owusu-Koramoh. But the fumble will show up on Etienne's stat sheet.

That's part of the tradeoff for running backs, Merriweather said. When backs break off big gains, they are the ones who get the glory and the credit. Key blocks by teammates are celebrated but rarely glamorized.

In that same sense, it is the running back who bears the blame for fumbles, even though football is a complex game predicated on every player completing their assignment.

Take Clemson's 34-28 win over Boston College on Oct. 31, for instance. Early in the second quarter Uiagalelei, making his first career start, handed off to Etienne on the 1-yard line.

The transition, though, was off. Etienne has taken hundreds of handoffs from starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence over the past three seasons, but on this play Uiagalelei's delivery was high.

Etienne dropped the ball, which was recovered by Boston College and returned 97 yards for touchdown.

Merriweather pointed out Uiagalelei failed to hit Etienne's "mesh point" — the pocket encompassing everything from the running back's chest to belly button — on the handoff.

"It's one of those things, again, where you have a young rookie quarterback not used to the mesh point there, and hit Travis in the facemask," Merriweather said.

Swinney wrapped his arm around Etienne as he returned to the sideline following that fumble. And after the Notre Dame game, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said, Swinney spent some time consoling the running back.

The miscue against the Fighting Irish was one part of an uninspiring performance for Etienne, who rushed for just 28 yards on 18 carries. He did run for one touchdown in the defeat, but it wasn't enough as Notre Dame outgained Clemson, 209-34, on the ground.

Etienne was not made available to the media after the game, but Elliott maintained his confidence in the senior.

"We're going to live and die with Travis Etienne," Elliott said.

That's partly a product of circumstance. Sophomore Chez Mellusi was the only other running back to get work in the backfield in the loss. He had one carry.

It's also a testament to Etienne's ability. There are few active college football players with a resume as gilded as his. Etienne has scored touchdowns in an FBS-best 43 career games, he's the only Clemson player to rush for double-digit touchdowns in four consecutive seasons and he's the ACC's all-time leading rusher (4,672 yards).

There's plenty of time for him to set more records. Clemson has three regular-season games remaining with possible ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearances on the horizon.

Perhaps no one understands Etienne's plight better than Lawrence, the face of college football and the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Some people put us on these pedestals, especially a player like Travis, like he's not going to make any mistakes," Lawrence said. "There's a lot of things that aren't seen in the outside world that go into games, and not everything's on his shoulders.

"He's going to bounce back."