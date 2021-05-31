Clemson golfer wins NCAA individual championship

CLEMSON — Clemson senior Turk Pettit on May 31 won the NCAA men's individual golf championship.

Petit shot a total of 273 and was seven under after an even-par 70 on the final day from the course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Petit is the second Tigers golfer to win a men's individual NCAA championship; Charles Warren in 1997 was the first. The victory coincides with coach Larry Penley's impending retirement after 38 seasons leading the program.

Penley helped Clemson win the 2003 national championship in Stillwater, Okla., and he said afterwards Turk's win will stick with him.

"Today is a great memory that I can take with me," Penley said. "Now that it is over I am looking forward to reminiscing and thinking about the good times and the great people I've had, and the great players."