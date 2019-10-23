P.J. Hall, the top high school basketball player in South Carolina, announced his commitment to Clemson on Wednesday. He is the first commitment for Brad Brownell’s 2020 recruiting class.

Hall, a 6-10 forward at Dorman High School, had narrowed his choices to Clemson, Florida and Virginia Tech. Hall’s family has strong ties to each of the three finalists. His sister plays volleyball at Florida, and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young had been an assistant coach to his father during his playing days at Wofford. But in the end, Clemson, the school he had visited the most often, was the choice.

Hall can now put his commitment behind him and look forward to completing a rare feat, winning four consecutive state championships.