Clemson gets commitment from quarterback/pitcher Bubba Chandler

Clemson missed out on its top two quarterback targets for the 2021 class — five-star Caleb Williams and four-star Christian Veilleux — but the Tigers did land on Wednesday a talented prospect in Bubba Chandler, a 6-4, 195-pound junior from Bogart, Ga.

Chandler was not a heavily recruited quarterback until Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney offered, and then Miami, Louisville and Ole Miss followed with offers. He is a right-handed pitcher and infielder who has been clocked in the low 90s, and he had been a Georgia baseball commitment since last June. This meant he wasn’t highly thought of in football recruiting circles.

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter moved on Chandler after reviewing his junior film and having several virtual meetings with him.

“It’s been crazy, it’s been really sweet, I never dreamed of it, if we’re going to be honest,” Chandler said. “A few of my buddies and I were talking and saying when we were freshmen we never even played on the football and how cool it would be to to play at Clemson, and now I have the opportunity to do so. It’s just different there. They’re bringing in guys that are like me who don’t have the stars and the publicity and turn them into first-round draft picks like Isaiah Simmons.”

Chandler had very good numbers last season: 2,100 passing yards and 27 touchdowns; 75-percent completions; 500 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He likes to compare his game to what Clemson fans have grown accustomed to.

“Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson, I try to pattern my game after those two guys, kind of a mix,” Chandler said. “Trevor is a good runner but Watson was better. Trevor has a freaking cannon. I try to be able to make all the throws that he can and try to be able to make all the runs and good moves that Deshaun does.”

Clemson is well-stocked in their quarterback room for the foreseeable future with DJ Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh.

That is not a concern to Chandler.

“I’m not afraid of competition,” Chandler said. “I’ve got all the respect for them. I don’t really know Taisun, but DJ I watched him on QB1, and you can see that on film and on the field. I feel like I’m just as good as him in some aspects of the game, and I want to go there and compete.”

Chandler also plans to play baseball for Clemson head coach Monte Lee. When his spring season ended he was 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in seven innings, and he was hitting .435.